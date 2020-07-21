Your microbiome is a beautiful thing. It’s what we call the trillions of bugs and fungi that live on our skin, good and bad. Each area of our body, too, has an “eco-niche” physician Kara Fitzgerald, N.D., writes, and tends to require different measures of care. “The critters also vary depending on the amount of light and whether the area is moist, dry, hairy, or oily,” she explains. This means that the biome on your scalp, face, hands, pits, and elsewhere all serve different functions, have unique needs, and should be treated differently. She goes on to note that “the microbiome differs with age and gender. For instance, a hormonal, sweaty teenage boy sports a very different microbiome than a sedentary, postmenopausal woman.”

And is flora does a lot for us: Helps us deal with skin infections by crowding out pathogens with good bacteria, acts as a vital part of our skin barrier, protects us from environmental damage by limiting exposure to allergens and oxidative stress, and even communicates with our internal immune system, new research shows. And even then, we’re really only scratching the surface. There is so much we don’t fully understand about the biome yet, and we are learning more nearly everyday.

"The microbiome is essentially an organ system, and could be thought of as that important," says physician James Hamblin, M.D., author of CLEAN: The New Science Of Skin. "We know that you don't want to be sterile, or without these microbes. The function is far greater in scope than what we can actually understand right now. So, it is at once very difficult to say how exactly to keep the microbiome well and optimized while also knowing it is very important to keep it healthy."