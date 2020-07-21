Your microbiome is a beautiful thing. It's what we call the trillions of bugs and fungi that live on our skin, good and bad. Each area of our body, too, has an "eco-niche," physician Kara Fitzgerald, N.D., writes, and tends to require different measures of care. "The critters also vary depending on the amount of light and whether the area is moist, dry, hairy, or oily," she explains. This means that the biome on your scalp, face, hands, pits, and elsewhere all serve different functions, have unique needs, and should be treated differently. She goes on to note that "the microbiome differs with age and gender. For instance, a hormonal, sweaty teenage boy sports a very different microbiome than a sedentary, postmenopausal woman."