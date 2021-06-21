When it comes to skincare, there are tons of hard-to-pronounce, scientific ingredients and terms that even us beauty editors find hard to understand. And if you’ve found yourself searching for the best retinoid to use for your skincare needs, we totally get that it can be a bit, well, overwhelming.

That’s why we’re here to talk about the two most common retinoids for acne-prone skin: adapalene and tretinoin. Don’t fret, most don’t have but a clue what they are, let alone what they’re good for. And if you’ve done a quick Google search on either of the two, you might feel slightly afraid at the thought of applying these powerful ingredients to your skin. But the truth is, they’re actually not that scary—as long as you use quality formulas and use it appropriately. Thankfully, there are skincare pros to help answer frequently asked questions like what is adapalene and what are the side effects of using tretinoin.

We tapped a few dermatologists to get the scoop on these two retinoids, how they work and how to use them properly.