Do you know anyone who takes spironolactone? If you’re a woman in your mid-20s, chances are you probably do. This medication is used off-label to treat hormonal acne in women, a skin condition 50.9% of women in their 20s and 25% of women in their 40s struggle with—plus, research shows this kind of “adult acne” can persist even after the age of 501 . Men can experience hormonal acne as well, but it’s much more common in women, especially in adulthood.

But has hormonal acne always been a major part of the female experience? Given the increased stress levels, hustle culture, hormonal birth control, and hormone disrupters found in the world today, it’s safe to say probably not.

This kind of acne is particularly frustrating because you simply cannot completely control the root trigger—imbalanced hormones. Not to mention, getting acne in your adult years can make you feel insecure, as if you don’t give off a mature, professional appearance when you need to.

However, dermatologists have been treating this form of acne for decades, with more trusted options available now than ever before. If you’ve been going through it with hormonal breakouts, we hear you. We asked dermatologists for help, so you can feel more in control of what’s happening underneath your skin and learn how to ease these pesky breakouts.

To come, the 101 on hormonal acne—from root causes to a full skin care routine and how to support hormonal health from within.