If you're struggling with acne, know that you're not alone. In fact, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Nevertheless, dealing with breakouts can trigger feelings of frustration, insecurity, and hopelessness.

The first step to encouraging a better relationship with your acne (and working on clearing it) is to understand what's going on within your skin. To help you out, we asked dermatologists for the 101 on one of the most common forms of breakouts—whiteheads. Let's get into it.