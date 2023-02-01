Now you know what we mean when we refer to every form of acne as "complex." Whiteheads can be triggered by excess oil production, makeup buildup, pore-clogging ingredients, hormonal imbalances, diet, and hair care products. To manage this type of acne, opt for salicylic acid, retinol, and benzoyl peroxide treatment. Lastly, look for products designed for oily skin—here's a full routine and the best products if you're ready to start fresh.