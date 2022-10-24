Half the population will go through menopause at some point in their lives—yet many still don’t know what to expect or how to approach this stage of life. Menopause is a topic that gets rarely discussed (in the media, in workplace, and in many health-care settings), which can make these new experiences—from hot flashes to sleep troubles to skin concerns—even more difficult to navigate. That said, times are changing, and in the beauty space, we’re starting to see way more education around menopausal skin care (plus sophisticated, elegant products you’ll actually want to show off on your vanity).

In honor of World Menopause Month, we’ve decided to compile all of our hormone-led beauty tips in one, easily scannable breakdown. Of course, skin changes during menopause are very nuanced, as not everyone experiences these shifts in the same way or at the same time; diving into all the intricacies would take much more than a 2,000-word article (people write entire books on the subject!), but hopefully this guide gives you a jumping off point.

Your skin evolves as you do—stay informed with these tips below.