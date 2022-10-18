Your beauty routine should always reflect and serve whatever stage of life you are in. This can mean something as simple as adding a face oil to account for the colder seasons or switching to a new foundation because you want something with less coverage during the summer months. It can also mean bigger, more robust changes—like opting to get those monthly facials to help clear breakouts or revamping your entire skin care collection while pregnant.

One stage of life that will likely call for some routine changes is menopause. During perimenopause and menopause, hormonal shifts in the body often mean changes in the skin. For most people, this means drier and more sensitive skin; for others it can mean breakouts or a flushed appearance. Even though half the population will go through this at some point in their lives (and deal with these skin concerns because of it) it's not often reflected in the beauty media—or at least not as often as other topics.

Actress and Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts' newest endeavor aims to support people entering this stage of life. Stripes is a menopause brand, offering holistically designed products (from skin care to supplements) to help manage these shifts. And with it, she hopes to open the conversation up so people feel more comfortable talking about how their bodies, skin, and mental health may be affected while in perimenopause or menopause.

And in case you're curious about how Watts is caring for herself during this time, here are some of her routine steps at the moment.