As we age, our skin changes, this we know to be true. The most obvious things people think of are wrinkling, sagging, and texture changes—or at least these get the lion’s share of the attention when it comes to the beauty market. After these, you’ll typically hear complaints about dryness—as your skin does lose its ability to trap in moisture with time. One skin issue you may hear less about, but is no less common, is sensitivity. As you get older, your skin can become more sensitive, especially after hitting menopause.

This is why if you’re in your 40s or 50s you may all of a sudden be experiencing irritation to products you never have before. Or why you may breakout in rashes or bumps when introducing new products to your routine, and that was never a concern of yours prior.

Yes, with age comes sensitivities.