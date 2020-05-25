“Managing your stress response is important for your overall health at any age, and your skin health is no exception. Stress leads to surges in the primary stress hormone, cortisol, which not only breaks down collagen in the skin, but prevents its regeneration, so it’s a double whammy,” says holistic board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. (The last point is the most important for this age group, as cell regeneration slows as you age anyway, so you want to make sure you’re not inadvertently doing anything to further slow it's renewal process.)

“Stress comes in many forms from physiological to emotional; from environmental exposures, blood sugar instability, hormone imbalances or the feelings of anxiety and overwhelm,” says Barr. Exercise, breathwork, meditation, and journaling can help.