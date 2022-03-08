Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Try This Dreamy Bedtime Ritual

Menopause is a trying time in any woman’s life. It’s enough simply coming to terms with the next chapter of our hormonal journey… Don’t even get us started on the experiences that come with it! Half of the population goes through menopause at some point, so why isn’t anyone talking about it? Well, we’re here to do just that.

Specifically, we want to address one of the hardest parts about menopause: getting a good night’s sleep. According to Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., “Sleep disruption is one of the most common complaints of those going through menopause, affecting at least 40-60% of us.” Between night sweats and hot flashes, sleep during menopause can feel impossible. But with the right bedtime routine, including helpful products like Kindra’s plant-powered menopause essentials, we can prepare for, support, and embrace our hormonal shifts to promote a restful sleep.*