Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Try This Dreamy Bedtime Ritual

Menopause is a trying time in any woman’s life. It’s enough simply coming to terms with the next chapter of our hormonal journey… Don’t even get us started on the experiences that come with it! Half of the population goes through menopause at some point, so why isn’t anyone talking about it? Well, we’re here to do just that.
Specifically, we want to address one of the hardest parts about menopause: getting a good night’s sleep. According to Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., “Sleep disruption is one of the most common complaints of those going through menopause, affecting at least 40-60% of us.” Between night sweats and hot flashes, sleep during menopause can feel impossible. But with the right bedtime routine, including helpful products like Kindra’s plant-powered menopause essentials, we can prepare for, support, and embrace our hormonal shifts to promote a restful sleep.*
Craft a ritual that aligns with your unique menopause needs.
While hot flashes are reported by up to 85% of menopausal women, the exact cause behind these changes in temperature is unknown. It’s theorized that they come from a resetting or narrowing of the thermoregulatory system associated with fluctuations in or loss of estrogen production. Regardless of cause, we do know ways to ease them. Hasti Nazem, Kindra’s Head of Product and Education, speaks to the importance of a custom regimen:
“When trying to improve sleep struggles related to menopause, it’s helpful to remember to be patient as you navigate what works best for you. Clinically effective and rigorously studied products are a critical part of a sleep wellness regimen; but to fully reap the benefits, find products combined with rituals that align with your specific needs.”
The right combination of product and practices can make all the difference in welcoming a quality night of sleep. Here are some ideas to help you create your dreamy bedtime ritual:
1. Draw yourself a warm bath.
Soaking in a bath is one of the most relaxing ways to unwind at the end of the day. A recent study found that taking a warm bath 1-2 hours before bed can improve overall sleep quality and help you fall asleep quicker. Just make sure you’re giving yourself that 1-2 hours of cool down time before getting into bed as raising your body temperature can make it harder to fall asleep.
For even more support, add in Kindra’s Soothe Bath Soak. It’s specifically formulated for the tender skin of women experiencing vaginal discomfort or shifting vaginal pH during midlife. It features the innovative, patent-pending Nourish-3 Complex, shown to reduce skin sensitivity––plus omega-rich, skin-soothing, botanical extracts for nourishment, hydration, and a sense of calm.
2. Turn off electronics.
You’ve probably heard this one before, but in order to prepare the mind for rest, it’s important to shut down all the devices that stimulate it. Blue light interferes with melatonin production, causing the brain to think it’s still daytime. If you can’t avoid electronics before bed, consider wearing blue-light-blocking glasses to minimize exposure in the 60-90 minutes before bedtime.
3. Take a supportive supplement.
Taking a natural sleep aid can help to take the stress off of falling asleep, and Kindra’s Sleep Enhancing Supplement contains a low dose of melatonin to support quality sleep and ashwagandha to promote stress management.* Plus it has Pycnogenol®, a botanical that helps soothe the cardiovascular system, nabbing at the root cause of night sweats.*
4. Journal.
Journaling is a great technique for getting your thoughts out on paper so that you’re not laying in bed with a racing mind. Not only is it relaxing, but it’s also an efficient way to plan for the week. While it sounds counterintuitive, writing out a to-do list for the upcoming days has actually proven to help people fall asleep faster.
5. Stay cool.
Using Kindra’s Cool Down Mist right before bed can help you set the tone for a cool and calm sleep. Formulated specifically with menopause in mind (you know, hot flashes and night sweats), it provides a cooling sensation that lasts for two+ hours. The optimal cooling effect takes about 20-30 minutes to kick in, so use the spray before a little light bedtime reading! After that you should be sleepy, cool, and ready for slumber. Just keep the bottle nearby in case a mid-night spritz is needed.
Embracing change.
Change in any form can be scary, but knowing that others are going through the same thing––and have plenty of tips to share––can empower you to approach your menopausal journey with intention. Adopting new practices and using supportive products will help you go about your daily life with better rest and more confidence.