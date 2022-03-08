 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Kindra

Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Try This Dreamy Bedtime Ritual

Written by Ryan Brady
Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Try This Dreamy Bedtime Ritual

Image by julief514 / Stocksy

March 8, 2022 — 10:00 AM

Menopause is a trying time in any woman’s life. It’s enough simply coming to terms with the next chapter of our hormonal journey… Don’t even get us started on the experiences that come with it! Half of the population goes through menopause at some point, so why isn’t anyone talking about it? Well, we’re here to do just that. 

Specifically, we want to address one of the hardest parts about menopause: getting a good night’s sleep. According to Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, M.D., “Sleep disruption is one of the most common complaints of those going through menopause, affecting at least 40-60% of us.” Between night sweats and hot flashes, sleep during menopause can feel impossible. But with the right bedtime routine, including helpful products like Kindra’s plant-powered menopause essentials, we can prepare for, support, and embrace our hormonal shifts to promote a restful sleep.*

Menopause Keeping You Up At Night? Try This Dreamy Bedtime Ritual

Image by Kindra / Contributor

Craft a ritual that aligns with your unique menopause needs.

While hot flashes are reported by up to 85% of menopausal women, the exact cause behind these changes in temperature is unknown. It’s theorized that they come from a resetting or narrowing of the thermoregulatory system associated with fluctuations in or loss of estrogen production. Regardless of cause, we do know ways to ease them. Hasti Nazem, Kindra’s Head of Product and Education, speaks to the importance of a custom regimen:

“When trying to improve sleep struggles related to menopause, it’s helpful to remember to be patient as you navigate what works best for you. Clinically effective and rigorously studied products are a critical part of a sleep wellness regimen; but to fully reap the benefits, find products combined with rituals that align with your specific needs.”

The right combination of product and practices can make all the difference in welcoming a quality night of sleep. Here are some ideas to help you create your dreamy bedtime ritual:

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Draw yourself a warm bath.

Soaking in a bath is one of the most relaxing ways to unwind at the end of the day. A recent study found that taking a warm bath 1-2 hours before bed can improve overall sleep quality and help you fall asleep quicker. Just make sure you’re giving yourself that 1-2 hours of cool down time before getting into bed as raising your body temperature can make it harder to fall asleep.

For even more support, add in Kindra’s Soothe Bath Soak. It’s specifically formulated for the tender skin of women experiencing vaginal discomfort or shifting vaginal pH during midlife. It features the innovative, patent-pending Nourish-3 Complex, shown to reduce skin sensitivity––plus omega-rich, skin-soothing, botanical extracts for nourishment, hydration, and a sense of calm. 

Shop This Story:

Soothe Bath Soak
Kindra

Soothe Bath Soak

$28

A perfect addition to your awaited bath.

2. Turn off electronics.

You’ve probably heard this one before, but in order to prepare the mind for rest, it’s important to shut down all the devices that stimulate it. Blue light interferes with melatonin production, causing the brain to think it’s still daytime. If you can’t avoid electronics before bed, consider wearing blue-light-blocking glasses to minimize exposure in the 60-90 minutes before bedtime.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3. Take a supportive supplement.

Taking a natural sleep aid can help to take the stress off of falling asleep, and Kindra’s Sleep Enhancing Supplement contains a low dose of melatonin to support quality sleep and ashwagandha to promote stress management.* Plus it has Pycnogenol®, a botanical that helps soothe the cardiovascular system, nabbing at the root cause of night sweats.* 

Shop This Story:

The Sleep Enhancing Supplement
Kindra

The Sleep Enhancing Supplement

$29

To support a better night's sleep.

4. Journal. 

Journaling is a great technique for getting your thoughts out on paper so that you’re not laying in bed with a racing mind. Not only is it relaxing, but it’s also an efficient way to plan for the week. While it sounds counterintuitive, writing out a to-do list for the upcoming days has actually proven to help people fall asleep faster.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Stay cool.

Using Kindra’s Cool Down Mist right before bed can help you set the tone for a cool and calm sleep. Formulated specifically with menopause in mind (you know, hot flashes and night sweats), it provides a cooling sensation that lasts for two+ hours. The optimal cooling effect takes about 20-30 minutes to kick in, so use the spray before a little light bedtime reading! After that you should be sleepy, cool, and ready for slumber. Just keep the bottle nearby in case a mid-night spritz is needed.

Shop This Story:

Cool Down Mist
Kindra

Cool Down Mist

$27

A lasting cooling sensation.

Embracing change.

Change in any form can be scary, but knowing that others are going through the same thing––and have plenty of tips to share––can empower you to approach your menopausal journey with intention. Adopting new practices and using supportive products will help you go about your daily life with better rest and more confidence.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady is a Content Freelancer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and is currently finishing her M.A. degree in Clinical Psychology, with...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand

Allison Ballenger
Why We Can't Downplay Sibling Grief, From Someone Who Experienced It Firsthand
Integrative Health

2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP

Olivia Giacomo
2 Mistakes This Pelvic Floor Specialist Wants You To Stop Making ASAP
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Love

So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice
Integrative Health

7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan
7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
Beauty

An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

Alexandra Engler
An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Nature

Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need

Julia Watkins
Starting A Garden This Year? This Is The Most Important Tool You'll Need
Spirituality

Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains

Natasha Levinger
Why This Should Be A Week Of Deep Self-Reflection, An Intuitive Explains
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin

Hannah Frye
Bobbi Brown Drinks This Daily For Vibrant, Healthy-Looking Skin
Beauty

This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns

Hannah Frye
This Ingredient Is In Thousands Of Lip Balms, But Experts Have Some Concerns
Friendships

Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why

Sarah Regan
Study Says We Should Be More Picky When Making Plans — Here’s Why
Integrative Health

The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe
The One Tea Bag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/menopause-keeping-you-up-at-night-try-this-dreamy-bedtime-ritual

Your article and new folder have been saved!