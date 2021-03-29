The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD’s Go-To Sources

When someone brings up melatonin, it’s usually within the context of a good night’s rest. This makes sense: Melatonin is the sleepy-time hormone, after all, signaling to your body that it's time to wind down. So on the topic of melatonin-rich foods, most of the time we’re focusing on bedtime snacks to help prep your brain and body for quality sleep.

However! Cardiologist and New York Times bestselling author, Steven Gundry, M.D., says melatonin has another, equally important, role to play. And it has nothing to do with catching Zzz’s: “It turns out, melatonin may be the most important antioxidant for mitochondria [health],” he says on the mindbodygreen podcast.