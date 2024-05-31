In terms of longevity, lifestyle habits cannot be ignored or covered up. The basis of this is nutrition, movement, mental health, and sleep. By eating the right foods (like those that support hydration or even collagen production) you're fueling your skin with the right tools to do its job—such as act as a barrier, ward off free radicals, and produce things like collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. Movement can help improve circulation (vital for glowing skin) and muscle health. Sleep is of the utmost importance—as it's your skin cells' recovery time. During the REM cycle, your skin heals the skin's structural proteins, rejuvenates itself, and balances hormones. Without it, we often see a cortisol spike in the system, which can lead to collagen breakdown. Finally, stress does a number on the body and can lead to inflammaging and flare-ups.