Skin longevity isn’t a revolutionary concept—it’s simply taking care of your skin with the focus on the long term, rather than relying too heavily on immediate gratification and quick fixes. Of course, many people already practice this concept, whether they refer to it as “longevity” or not.

This is also not a skin care practice that requires a set regimen, to-do list, or framework of rigid rules. In fact, it’s a train of thought that prioritizes individuality, simplicity, and a whole lot of self-knowledge—making finding any universal set of standards almost futile. What someone with sensitive skin will use to keep their skin healthy overtime will look vastly different than those with regular, hormonally-driven breakouts.

With that in mind, what can we glean about our own skin when we look at it through the lens of longevity? Well, you want to strengthen the skin barrier, fuel your skin from the inside out and outside in, reduce oxidative stress, encourage the pace of skin cell turnover, and tend to it at the cellular level.