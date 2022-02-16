We’ve all heard the mantra that “beauty is from within.” We took that concept literally and scientifically when formulating cellular beauty+, which cares for your skin and unique beauty from the inside out.* As a result, this plant-centric beauty supplement is equal parts innovative, premium, and science-backed. These capsules represent the “new school” of targeted beauty nutrition, and our product stands apart from the competition in many ways, as mbg Co-Founder, Jason Wachob, and I previously discussed on the mindbodygreen podcast.

Bragging rights aside, we wanted to spread the word (for those of you who haven’t heard of cellular beauty+ yet!) about this uniquely meritorious product and share what our customers (whose opinion matters the most!) and experts are saying about the transformative impact of cellular beauty+.

Take, for example, mbg customer Lexie who shares her experience: “cellular beauty+ has truly transformed the texture of my skin. I have struggled with skin clarity and smoothness for years. So, an overload of attempts at different skin care regimens have taken their toll on my skin barrier. I have tried everything for glowy skin—from tons of products to cleaning up my diet. I was skeptical that a supplement would be the thing to finally work. This unique formula has added that extra boost of skin hydration and elasticity I've been searching everywhere for."*

Skin care professionals and experts, agree too. mbg’s Beauty Director, Alexandra Engler takes the supplement for its combination of ingredients that “tend to skin at the cellular level, providing protection, rejuvenation, and support day-in-and-day-out."*

That’s probably why facial rejuvenation expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc personally recommends the supplement to clients, noting, "the four high-quality ingredients and their dosing are informed by clinical studies. This unique combination simultaneously supports the skin barrier, moisture, texture, and glow—from the inside out! This smart beauty supplement will be a lifelong tool to maximize my cellular beauty potential."*