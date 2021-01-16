There are certain ingredients that pass the test of time because they really provide the benefits that come attached to their mystic. Then there are the ingredients that span multiple categories—showing up in medicine, beauty, food, and so on—because they function as an impressive multi-tasker. Turmeric happens to be both.

The golden spice is beloved in ayurvedic tradition, and since many other cultures have picked up on its benefits. This is even true of modern day well-being, which puts turmeric on a much-deserved pedestal.

It’s also, we might add, a much wowed-about skin care ingredient. So if you see it pop up on the ingredient list of your favorite face mask—or are curious about trying it as a DIY active—read up on the laundry list of benefits, below.