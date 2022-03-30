This Is Just What You Need To Trim Your Bikini Area (With Zero Ingrowns)

The 10 Best Bikini Trimmers In All Styles + Expert Tips For Hair Removal
Hair removal in general can be a tricky task, but we believe that a special kind of care is necessary when it comes to trimming your bikini area. If you're opting out of professional treatments like waxing or sugaring, you'll want to make sure you're prepared with the best tools possible for a seamlessly smooth bikini area. That's where we come in!
We've rounded up some of the best bikini trimmers on the market, ranging in price points and styles. From your classic razor to an electronic trimmer, keep scrolling to see the best bikini trimmers for every need.
- Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer ($11)
- Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor ($75)
- Fur Trimmer ($89)
- Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Women's Electric Razor ($29)
- Billie Razor Starter Kit ($10)
- Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit ($58)
- Athena Club Razor Kit ($9)
- Cilo Style PalmPerfect Bikini Trimmer ($8)
- Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit ($20)
- Eco Roots Safety Razor ($36)
Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer
Who doesn't love a multitasker? This dual-ended pick can handle the majority of your bikini shaving needs thanks to the trimmer on one end and razor on the other. As a bonus, those with ultra-sensitive or dry skin will favor the hydrating drugstore razor thanks to the hypoallergenic moisturizing serum surrounding the blades.
Hydro Silk TrimStyle Moisturizing Razor for Women with Bikini Trimmer, Schick ($11)
Oui the People The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor
Equal parts chic and functional, this razor features one single blade to get the job done; this smart innovation minimizes the risk of razor burn or ingrown hairs. Though the razor itself might be an investment at $75 a pop, thanks to $11 refillable blades this pick is a seriously stylish eco-friendly option.
The Single Rose Gold Sensitive Skin Razor, Oui the People ($75)
Fur Trimmer
If you're looking for a simple cleanup without removing everything, this rechargeable trimmer is exactly what you need. It comes with four trimming lengths so you can decide what's best for you. Plus, it's cordless and water-resistant, so you can use it in or out of the shower.
Trimmer, Fur ($89)
Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Women's Electric Razor
To help you keep from tugging or pulling hairs, this electric razor uses lateral skin protection fins to gently remove unwanted hairs without irritation. It's battery-operated, easy to clean, and can be used in or out of the shower, depending on your preference.
Venus Intimate Grooming Women's Electric Razor, Gillette ($29)
Billie Razor Starter Kit
This beloved razor has been celebrated by many—and for good reason! Not only does it provide an affordable service with automated refills, but the razor itself is also incredibly effective with its sharp blades wrapped in an aloe moisturizer.
Starter Kit, Billie Razor ($10)
Philips Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit
Another powerful, handy little trimmer, this Philips number is great for precision work. (Should you want to, ahem, get creative.) Its small head can clean up the smallest of areas, and its large handle helps maintain proper control.
Bikiniperfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit, Philips ($58)
Athena Club Razor Kit
Another razor company that refills blades on an automated schedule, ensuring that you never use a single blade too long. Though this may sound insignificant, using a fresh blade will help ensure the effortless shave without ingrown hairs or burns. This specific design features five spaced-out blades alongside a moisturizing serum activated by water for silky-smooth results.
Razor Kit, Athena Club ($9)
Cilo Style PalmPerfect Bikini Trimmer
Here we have a battery-operated bikini trimmer that's a bit more budget-friendly. This favorite features a dual blade with rounded edges for nick-free comfort and an ergonomic grip for ease of use. And it comes with three trimming guides so you can trim to your desired length.
Style PalmPerfect Bikini Trimmer, Cilo ($8)
Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit
If you're looking for a fuss-free bikini area trim, this kit is a must-have for you. It comes with a body trimmer for quick cleanups, a length guide, a foil shaver for close trimming, and even an exfoliator attachment to help prep the bikini area. Even though it is battery operated, it can be used in or out of the shower.
Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit, Remington ($20)
Eco Roots Safety Razor
If chic, sustainable razors are your thing, this beautiful pick is more affordable than the Oui the People cult favorite. Made from zinc alloy and stainless steel, this razor also uses a single blade for a close shave without bumps, burns, or ingrown hairs.
Safety Razor, Eco Roots ($36)
Usage tips for hair removal
Once you make your selection, here are some usage tips:
1. Exfoliate beforehand.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Whether you're shaving your legs or your bikini area, exfoliation is key to a seamless, smooth experience. You can use a physical exfoliant or a chemical exfoliant, but we actually recommend using an exfoliating mitt like Fur Mitt Trio. If you're hesitant about harsh ingredients due to sensitive skin or inexperience, the exfoliating mitt is a no-fuss, easy-to-use option.
2. Invest in good tools.
Finding the right tool is Step 1. But beyond that, you need to make sure to take care of it. For instance, using old razors with dull blades can result in a bumpy finish that no one wants. That's why subscription services (like Billie and Athena Club) that send replacement blades regularly make for a great pick.
3. Shave in the direction of hair growth.
Though it may seem easier to shave against the hair growth, to avoid ingrown hairs you'll want to shave in the same direction the hair is growing. It may take a little bit longer, but the results are well worth it.
4. Moisturize afterward.
After shaving, you'll want to pat your bikini area dry then apply a hydrating product like Fur Ingrown Concentrate. Not only do the soothing ingredients like lavender and chamomile oil help calm any irritation, but grapeseed, coconut, and jojoba oils also add a burst of moisture for all-around happy, healthy skin.
mbg's review process
At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).
Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved.
Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.
The takeaway.
If you choose to trim the hair down there, you're going to want to come equipped with the right tools. Luckily, these more than pass our test to tend to the sensitive skin in the area. For more tips on body hair removal, check out our guide to waxing and shaving.