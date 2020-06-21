DIY Shaving Cream: How To Make A Fluffy, Moisturizing Foam At Home
Perhaps you haven't really thought twice about your shaving cream. Allow us to remind you: A moisturizing agent is essential before taking a razor to the skin, as it softens the hairs and allows for a closer glide. But think twice before reaching for the aerosol can; while those traditional creams can give you the perfect little sphere of foam, they also typically contain harsh ingredients like formaldehyde, parabens, and phthalates.
The solution? Turn to DIY.
Yes, you can create a shaving cream that's just as fluffy as the traditional foam. Better yet, it contains moisturizing properties to hydrate parched, scaly skin (and none of the questionable players). Here's exactly how to make your own at home.
How to make a DIY shaving cream.
Full disclosure: This isn't your typical shaving cream that foams upon application. But that's a good thing; many traditional options contain chemical-laden formulas within aerosol containers, which is what gives those conventional creams their foamy consistency.
That's not to say you can't mimic those commercial creams (they are fun to slather on, after all). Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy, explains that you can definitely recreate a "whipped" natural oil and butter-based product. It works just as well, and better yet, it "will make your skin feel especially silky-smooth."
Here's what you'll need to whip it up (pun intended):
- ¼ cup carrier oil. Plescia's favorite is coconut, but you can also use almond oil, jojoba oil, or olive oil. Different oils have slightly different moisturizing and antioxidant properties, so feel free to choose your own adventure here.
- ¼ cup unrefined shea butter
- Optional add-ins, like 1 to 2 tablespoons aloe vera juice or 15 drops of essential oil
As for the method, all you need to do is mix the shea butter and coconut oil with a standup or electric mixer (you can also use an immersion blender, if you don't have any mixers on hand) until the formula has a whipped consistency. Once you have your whipped texture, fold in any optional add-ins. You want the texture to be "light and creamy with no chunks," says Jana Blankenship, product formulator and founder of the natural beauty brand Captain Blankenship.
And that's it! Easy, no? When you're ready to use, just place a thin layer of the shaving cream on your skin before going about your usual shave routine. "Just be sure to thoroughly wash your razor," Plescia advises. "As the shave cream can clog the blades." The butter-based cream can also be harder to wash off than your typical shave gel, so you might have to use soap to scrub it off post-shave. Nonetheless, your skin will be touchably smooth.
Insider tips and warnings.
A couple of tips to keep in mind: If you find the shea butter is too difficult to whip, Plescia says you can simply melt the butter and oil together, then refrigerate until it cools to a semisolid state. "That would be easier to whip with a mixer," she notes.
As for the additional ingredients, aloe vera gel or juice is great to add if you have sensitive skin. As you may know, aloe has anti-inflammatory properties that can make your shave cream extra soothing. In fact, you can find aloe in a ton of professional products, due to its ability to calm any nicks and scrapes as you shave. On that note, essential oils can provide a personalized scent (Blankenship is partial to eucalyptus, lavender, chamomile, or peppermint essential oils), but those with sensitive skin may want to proceed with caution: Essential oils have the potential to become irritating when used at high concentrations.
A final, important note: This DIY shaving cream is not meant to withstand the test of time. According to Plescia, it's best to keep it for up to two weeks max in a dry, cool place (note: not your shower). "If water gets into your shave cream, discard it and make a new batch," she says. "Water can promote the growth of microbes." And you don't want your shave cream becoming contaminated with bacteria.
The takeaway.
Creating your own shaving cream is so easy, you might want to make the DIY version your new go-to. Plus, the simple formula contains minimal ingredients (just two for the base!) that have plenty of good-for-skin properties, with none of the irritating gunk you typically see in conventional shave gels. It's so moisturizing and smoothing, in fact, that Blankenship notes, "It also doubles as a body cream." Win-win.
