A couple of tips to keep in mind: If you find the shea butter is too difficult to whip, Plescia says you can simply melt the butter and oil together, then refrigerate until it cools to a semisolid state. "That would be easier to whip with a mixer," she notes.

As for the additional ingredients, aloe vera gel or juice is great to add if you have sensitive skin. As you may know, aloe has anti-inflammatory properties that can make your shave cream extra soothing. In fact, you can find aloe in a ton of professional products, due to its ability to calm any nicks and scrapes as you shave. On that note, essential oils can provide a personalized scent (Blankenship is partial to eucalyptus, lavender, chamomile, or peppermint essential oils), but those with sensitive skin may want to proceed with caution: Essential oils have the potential to become irritating when used at high concentrations.

A final, important note: This DIY shaving cream is not meant to withstand the test of time. According to Plescia, it's best to keep it for up to two weeks max in a dry, cool place (note: not your shower). "If water gets into your shave cream, discard it and make a new batch," she says. "Water can promote the growth of microbes." And you don't want your shave cream becoming contaminated with bacteria.