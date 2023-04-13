“Skin ‘crepiness’ is commonly used to describe aging skin that has lost elasticity, appearing thinner and more fragile, often with wrinkles,” explains board-certified dermatologist, dermatologic surgeon, and founder of Spectrum Skin and Laser Jeremy Brauer, M.D.

Crepey skin is a normal, common skin concern that affects people of any age (especially if you already have thin skin), it tends to show up more prominently as you get older. This is due to the natural collagen loss that happens with age, accumulated sun damage, and increased dryness of the skin. (We get into causes in a moment, so we'll elaborate there.)

As board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Divya Shokeen, M.D., FAAD tells us it’s most often triggered by excessive sun exposure, especially if crepey skin starts to show up in your 20s or 30s. Shokeen notes crepey skin starting in your mid-20s is more often caused by notable tanning bed use or aggressive, unprotected sun exposure (i.e. regular sunbathing without SPF). All the more reason to practice safe sun!

Additionally, crepey skin can be traced back to weight gain and loss. “It can show up sooner if your weight has fluctuated significantly, like gaining or losing weight,” adds board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D.