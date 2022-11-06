Yes, you can certainly get crepey skin on your legs—though it’s important to first distinguish it from cellulite. “Cellulite occurs when fat deposits push through the connective tissue beneath the skin,” King says. This can appear dimply, rather than wrinkly.

“The exact cause of cellulite is unknown, but it appears to result from an interaction between the connective tissue in the layer that lies below the surface of the skin and the layer of fat that is just below it,” King explains.

Cellulite can be genetic, meaning you can have it no matter what you use on your skin, how old you are, and how much you weigh. A gentle reminder, cellulite is not a bad thing. While it’s completely normal to feel insecure about it—thanks to the unfortunately significant perfectionism culture around body image and photoshop—cellulite is extremely common, especially for women.

Now, on the other hand, crepey skin can be prevented to a certain extent with skin care. Like cellulite, there’s nothing wrong with having crepey skin, and everyone will get it eventually as it’s a natural part of skin aging. But if you want to delay the process, there are a few things you can do—more on that in a bit.