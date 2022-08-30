 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Want Youthful-Looking Body Skin? This TikTok Trend Isn't The Answer

Want Youthful-Looking Body Skin? This TikTok Trend Isn't The Answer

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Leg Moisturizer

Image by Nuria Seguí / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 30, 2022 — 11:34 AM

TikTok has become the hub for beauty tips, some safe and expert-backed and others, well, not so much. One buzzy trend that may not be worth your time: mixing your retinoid with your body lotion. While some may think this is the answer to maintaining youthful body skin, that's not necessarily the case. Countless derms have weighed in on this trend—here’s what they have to say. 

Why you shouldn’t mix retinoids into your body lotion. 

The word retinoid is an umbrella term for all vitamin A derivatives, including over-the-counter and prescription-grade products. Retinoids stimulate collagen production, increase cell turnover, and brighten the skin; because of these functions, retinoids are a great option for those looking to ease fine lines, fade dark spots, and even treat some forms of acne. 

The trend in question specifically seems to focus on retinoids that you can only get with a prescription, most notably Tretinoin. In these videos, creators empty their entire Tretinoin tube into a tub of body lotion as a DIY retinoid-infused formula.

A few skin care experts, including board-certified dermatologists Angelo Landriscina,M.D., FAAD, and Lindsey Zubritsky, M.D., FAAD, have deemed the trend unnecessary and ineffective. Yes, you should always moisturize when using a retinoid, but this may not be the best way to do so. “When you’re doing this, you’re playing cosmetic chemist at home,” Zubritsky explains, which isn't such a smart idea.

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
postbiotic body lotion

Why doesn’t this trend hold up? As Landriscina says, “Tretinoin is extremely unstable. It breaks up super easily, so that’s why it’s kept in containers that are really good at keeping out air and light.” So by emptying out your entire tube (i.e. exposing it to both air and light), you’re essentially wasting the product. 

When you destabilize the Tretinoin, Zubritsky explains, “[You’re] not only making it ineffective, but it can cause more damage and harm to the skin.” While you can use retinoids on the body, this makeshift method isn’t going to serve you. 

Instead, Zubritsky explains, apply the Tretinoin first (read: Leave it in the container it came in), and then follow up with a hydrating body lotion or cream. You can also invest in a retinol body lotion specifically formulated for this purpose. But if you’re using prescription-grade products, it’s best to consult your dermatologist before deciding to apply the retinoid to your body in the first place. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Surprise, surprise—not every skin care hack on TikTok is worth your time and money. By emptying the contents of your retinoid into a tub of body lotion, you’re exposing it to air and light, making the product unstable. This means your retinoid may now be less effective and more harmful to the skin. Instead, apply the retinoid first and follow up with a moisturizer. Still curious about how to use a retinoid? Check out our full guide.

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(56)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Want Brighter Skin & More Energy? Do This For 30 Minutes A Day

Jamie Schneider
Want Brighter Skin & More Energy? Do This For 30 Minutes A Day
Home

These Organic Comforters Strike The Perfect Balance Between Soft & Sustainable

Emma Loewe
These Organic Comforters Strike The Perfect Balance Between Soft & Sustainable
Beauty

10 Game-Changer Expert Makeup Tips I Wish I Learned Sooner

Hannah Frye
10 Game-Changer Expert Makeup Tips I Wish I Learned Sooner
Spirituality

13 Crystals To Turn Up The Heat In The Love & Romance Department

Sarah Regan
13 Crystals To Turn Up The Heat In The Love & Romance Department
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation

Julia Guerra
The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation
Beauty

If Your Hair Is Shedding More Than Normal Lately, Read This

Hannah Frye
If Your Hair Is Shedding More Than Normal Lately, Read This
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Make The Pesto Egg Recipe Even Healthier With One Sneaky Ingredient

Merrell Readman
Make The Pesto Egg Recipe Even Healthier With One Sneaky Ingredient
Integrative Health

Supplements That Come In This Type Of Bottle Have A Major Benefit

Merrell Readman
Supplements That Come In This Type Of Bottle Have A Major Benefit
Beauty

Look Out For These 3 Red Flags In Plant-Based Lip Balms

Hannah Frye
Look Out For These 3 Red Flags In Plant-Based Lip Balms
Beauty

What Western Beauty Folks Might Be Getting Wrong About Korean Beauty

Alexandra Engler
What Western Beauty Folks Might Be Getting Wrong About Korean Beauty
Love

This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships

Kathleen Wong
This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships
Home

The 9 Best Mattresses For Neck and Back Pain Of 2022

Jamey Powell
The 9 Best Mattresses For Neck and Back Pain Of 2022
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-shouldnt-mix-retinoids-into-your-body-lotion
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!