But it also has to do with hydration. On an old Clean Beauty School podcast episode, I spoke with board-certified holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., who described parched skin like a raisin in comparison to a well-hydrated grape.

It’s an apt analogy here, too. When your skin lacks moisture, the crepey appearance is more pronounced with wrinkles. Whereas when the epidermis is flooded with moisture, it’s going to look supple and smooth.

So if you’re seeing crepey skin start to appear on the backs of your hands, neck or elsewhere on the body, take it as a sign that you need to up your moisturizer game.

mindbodygreen’s new body cream is made with a blend of high-quality naturally-derived ingredients such as organic aloe, shea butter, olive-derived squalane, vitamin E, and mango seed butter. Mango seed butter, in particular, is high in vitamin C. Vitamin C not only has potent antioxidant properties (so it deals with free radical damage and protects the skin from environmental stressors), but it can help support your natural collagen production.