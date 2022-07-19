Crepey skin is a very common texture type that appears with age. If you’re trying to encourage healthy skin on the surface, you’ll probably look to retinol, sunscreen, and maintaining a hydrated skin barrier as a starting off point. And what a great start! But it's only one part of a bigger skin care picture: To have truly healthy skin, you need to approach it from the inside, too.

Once you begin to explore inside-out skin care, you’ll come across one question: What foods should I be consuming that encourage healthy, youthful-looking skin? Here, we dive into what causes crepey skin and which foods can help you encourage healthy skin aging from the inside (and maintain a balanced diet in general). Let’s get into it.