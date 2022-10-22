 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
How To Make Bruschetta Avocado Toast With Added Detox Benefits

How To Make Bruschetta Avocado Toast With Added Detox Benefits

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
The Bruschetta Avo Toast That Gets Our Well-Being Editor Out Of Bed In The A.M.

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

October 22, 2022 — 0:02 AM

My mom makes bruschetta for our Christmas Eve party every year and I can’t get enough of the stuff. Tomatoes, onion, olive oil, and feta on toast—is there a better combo? So, imagine my surprise when I curated an avocado toast that not only reminds me of my mom’s delicious holiday appetizer, but also delivers a slew of detox benefits—all before 10 in the morning! 

The secret ingredient? mbg's very own organic veggies+. I know, I know, you’re probably thinking “Come on, does this avocado toast really taste better with a veggie powder?” 

I promise you, this simple addition elevates this recipe in both flavor and health benefits. In fact, my boyfriend and I have been eating this avo toast for breakfast every chance we get this week—and once you try it, I’m willing to bet you will be too.

Detoxifying Bruschetta Avocado Toast

Ingredients

  • 1 slice of sourdough
  • 1/2 avocado
  • 2 tablespoons cherry tomatoes, diced
  • 1 tablespoon sweet onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon feta or DF feta, diced
  • Generous sprinkle of mbg’s organic veggies+
  • Flaky salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

  1. Spread avocado on your sourdough toast.
  2. Sprinkle up to 1 tablespoon of organic veggies+ powder on your toast. 
  3. Add diced tomatoes, sweet onion, and feta cheese. If you’re dairy free (like me), I recommend Violife’s 100% vegan Just Like Feta!
  4. Sprinkle flaky salt and black pepper.

Note: This toast is also delicious with an EVOO-fried egg on top! If you’d like the added protein, fry your egg while assembling your avocado toast and place it on top after sprinkling salt and pepper.

Detoxification benefits.

Our bodies have a natural detoxification system that’s quite effective at filtering and removing unwanted compounds. That said, we’re dealing with an influx of modern environmental toxins today, and sometimes our detox pathways need a little extra help.

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+

Luckily, there are foods we can add into our diet that help support the body’s innate detoxification system—including the ingredients featured on this avo toast!

Avocados, tomatoes, and onions are packed with antioxidants that help remove unwanted toxins, and mbg’s organic veggies+ includes an array of organic plants that support detox pathways—such as broccoli, beet root, kale, turmeric, flaxseed fiber, and sea vegetables (i.e., spirulina, chlorella, and kelp).*

Packed with a USDA certified organic blend of 31 fruits, vegetables, herbal botanicals, digestive enzymes, prebiotic fibers, and probiotics, this comprehensive powder is just the boost you need in the morning to promote a healthy gut microbiome, aid digestion, and bolster your detoxification system.*

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

Whether you’re looking to add a little bit of joy to your morning routine or support your detox pathways by breakfast time, this delicious avocado toast recipe is for you!

If you’re feeling inspired to spice up your daily meals with more fruit- and veggie-packed ingredients, check out mbg’s roundup of the best superfood powders.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
organic veggies+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

organic veggies+

organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
organic veggies+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Super-Healthy Seed Packs Way More Protein Than Chia & Flax

Julia Guerra
This Super-Healthy Seed Packs Way More Protein Than Chia & Flax
Functional Food

16 RD-Approved High-Protein Breakfasts (That'll Keep You Full Until Lunch)

Jessica Timmons
16 RD-Approved High-Protein Breakfasts (That'll Keep You Full Until Lunch)
Integrative Health

This Helps Me Stay Sharp & Alert While I Drive (Even With Kids In The Backseat)

Colleen Wachob
This Helps Me Stay Sharp & Alert While I Drive (Even With Kids In The Backseat)
Beauty

Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do

Hannah Frye
Want To Nail An At-Home Mani? Here Are 3 Things *Not* To Do
Spirituality

Want To Know How Others See You? This Part Of Your Zodiac Chart Holds The Answer

Sarah Regan
Want To Know How Others See You? This Part Of Your Zodiac Chart Holds The Answer
Beauty

3 Hero Ingredients That Actually Restore Collagen + Prevent Aging Skin

Hannah Frye
3 Hero Ingredients That Actually Restore Collagen + Prevent Aging Skin
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

"Hot Girl Nightstands" Are A Thing — And These 7 Products Belong On Yours

Sarah Regan
"Hot Girl Nightstands" Are A Thing — And These 7 Products Belong On Yours
Home

Achy Back? Experts Say This Is The Type Of Mattress You Need

Jamey Powell
Achy Back? Experts Say This Is The Type Of Mattress You Need
Integrative Health

The Anti-Inflammatory Spice RDs Eat Daily (And 5 Ways They Cook With It)

Sarah Regan
The Anti-Inflammatory Spice RDs Eat Daily (And 5 Ways They Cook With It)
Beauty

Is Stress Hair Loss A Real Thing? Here's What Derms Want You To Know

Hannah Frye
Is Stress Hair Loss A Real Thing? Here's What Derms Want You To Know
Parenting

9 Signs Of Emotionally Abusive Parents, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
9 Signs Of Emotionally Abusive Parents, From Therapists
Beauty

Want Smoother, Brighter Underarms? Here's What Experts Suggest

Hannah Frye
Want Smoother, Brighter Underarms? Here's What Experts Suggest
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bruschetta-avocado-toast-recipe-for-detox-support
organic veggies+

Daily, nutrient-dense formula to support healthy digestive function*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
organic veggies+

Your article and new folder have been saved!