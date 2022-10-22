The Bruschetta Avo Toast That Gets Our Well-Being Editor Out Of Bed In The A.M.

My mom makes bruschetta for our Christmas Eve party every year and I can’t get enough of the stuff. Tomatoes, onion, olive oil, and feta on toast—is there a better combo? So, imagine my surprise when I curated an avocado toast that not only reminds me of my mom’s delicious holiday appetizer, but also delivers a slew of detox benefits—all before 10 in the morning!

The secret ingredient? mbg's very own organic veggies+. I know, I know, you’re probably thinking “Come on, does this avocado toast really taste better with a veggie powder?”

I promise you, this simple addition elevates this recipe in both flavor and health benefits. In fact, my boyfriend and I have been eating this avo toast for breakfast every chance we get this week—and once you try it, I’m willing to bet you will be too.