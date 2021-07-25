This Keto Side Salad Is Packed With Healthy Fats & Zingy Flavors

"The acidity of the pickled mushrooms and red onion will cut through any richness," writes Monya Kilian Palmer in Lazy Keto Kitchen, "The flavor is quite strong, so I add feta and avocado to offer a milder flavor element and a creamy texture to the salad."

Avocado and feta are great examples of healthy fats—ones that pair well with the herbs, spices, and other flavors in this salad. Feta is one of our favorite cheeses to keep on hand (and not just because it's a staple in the Mediterranean diet): it has 4 grams of protein per ounce and because it's particularly flavorful, a little bit goes a long way.