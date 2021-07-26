6 Reasons Why Almonds Fuel The Best Workouts

An everyday athlete is someone who combines mindful movement with sound nutrition to perform at their peak. Someone who may have spent up to thousands of hours practicing a sport throughout high school or college. Someone who tries to hit the gym, studio, or mountain several times a week to sweat it out, potentially between day care pick-ups and meal prep. Or even someone who leaves it all at the park for the summer volleyball league.

As you can see, it's a wide range. But there's one thing universally important for all everyday athletes, and that's staying fueled with the most nutritious snacks, like almonds. Pro athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings, American beach volleyball legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist, just so happens to agree:

"We are our habits, and we become what we're surrounded by. If we surround ourselves with unhealthy snacks, it may affect our energy levels and emotional state, preventing us from feeling and doing the best we can. I like to feed my body almonds, as they are a natural fuel that helps me to feel and do my best."

Kerri knows how to bring the heat both on and off the court. Her experience balancing the schedule of a professional athlete can help inspire the ambitions of an everyday athlete. Everyday athletes care about doing their best, no matter what life brings, and almonds are the simple fuel that supports that intention. With nutrients that are important for an athletic lifestyle, they're our favorite energy-boosting snack for six science-backed reasons: