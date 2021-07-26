6 Reasons Why Almonds Fuel The Best Workouts

Riboflavin and niacin are two B vitamins found in almonds that help convert the food we eat into energy. One serving of almonds offers 25% of the Daily Value for riboflavin and 6% of the Daily Value for niacin. With an active lifestyle, it's critical that our body can maximize the nutrients we feed it—and these vitamins help us do exactly that! Yet another reason to keep a container of almonds nearby at all times—in your purse, in your backpack, at your desk, etc.