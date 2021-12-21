For complexions prone to breakouts, it's important to seek out noncomedogenic oils that won't block the pores. Technically, there's no set definition for the term, but jojoba is a consistent beauty fan favorite, as it closely mimics the skin's own sebum. So it's no surprise it makes up the base of this three-in-one wonder. But the blend also features sea buckthorn oil, which has been shown to aid in wound healing1 and is helpful for several inflammatory skin conditions2 (and all acne stems from some level of inflammation). mindbodygreen readers save 10% with code MBG10.

Lumin Three-In-One Oil & Lumin Cloud Cloth, Wildling ($79)