This Lesser-Known Blueberry Alternative Could Help Promote Brain & Heart Health

She also notes that bilberries are completely blue from the inside out, in contrast to blueberries which only contain blue pigment on their skin, "the inside flesh of a blueberry is actually white, light green, or yellow." In fact, this is why bilberries have a higher content of the antioxidant anthocyanin—another important distinguisher between the berries. Anthocyanins are the pigment found in dark blue foods like blueberries, blackberries, and black currants.

And then, there’s the taste. According to Johnson, bilberries also have a stronger flavor profile than blueberries do. “They are more acidic, which gives them a tart and sour taste,” she adds.