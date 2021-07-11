mindbodygreen

I’m A Keto Neuroscientist & This Is The Healthy Dessert I Eat Every Single Night

Jamie Schneider
Chocolate Mousse

Image by Ina Peters / Stocksy

July 11, 2021 — 10:04 AM

Something you wouldn’t expect from the king of keto, Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D.? He eats dessert every single night. Yes, the associate professor at the University of South Florida (who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience) has a sweet tooth, and he indulges in a special low-carb treat to satisfy all his sugar cravings. 

Behold, his creamy, decadent blueberry chocolate mousse: “[It’s] something that I have literally every night,” he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. File this under easy recipes we can’t wait to replicate. 

How to make a keto-friendly blueberry chocolate mousse. 

Just five ingredients: blueberries, sour cream, cacao powder, cinnamon, and sweetener (like monkfruit or stevia). The sour cream is what gives it that tangy, cheesecake-like flavor and smooth consistency: Just make sure your sour cream is full-fat—low or nonfat options typically use corn starch or other carb-loaded thickeners to achieve the same texture, which makes it not as keto-friendly. (And if you don't adore the taste of sour cream, you can easily swap it with another option below.)

You may have to play around with specific measurements, but here’s exactly what you’ll need:

  • 1 cup frozen blueberries (D’agostino says he eats 30 grams of carbs from wild blueberries, and 1 cup offers around 21.5 grams).
  • 1 cup full-fat sour cream 
  • 2-3 tablespoons cacao powder
  • 1-2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • Monkfruit or stevia to taste.

To make the rich dessert, simply throw all the ingredients into a bowl and stir until it reaches a whipped consistency. Taste and feel free to add more sweetener if you so choose. D'agostino digs in right away, pairing the mousse with some dark chocolate (he breaks off about a third of an 80% or 90% raw cacao bar). 

The frozen blueberries should make the mousse quite chilled—almost a frozen yogurt-like quality—so each bite feels airy and lightweight. And if you’re partial to a vegan keto, D’agostino says you can swap out the sour cream for coconut cream—he even prefers coconut cream once in a while to switch up the flavor.

The takeaway. 

There you have it: D’agostino’s keto-friendly treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. “I have that with my dark chocolate, and it’s something I look forward to every night,” he says. In case you're curious about his other go-to meals, here's exactly what he eats in a day.

