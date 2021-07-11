Something you wouldn’t expect from the king of keto, Dom D'Agostino, Ph.D.? He eats dessert every single night. Yes, the associate professor at the University of South Florida (who focuses on neuropharmacology, medical biochemistry, physiology, and neuroscience) has a sweet tooth, and he indulges in a special low-carb treat to satisfy all his sugar cravings.

Behold, his creamy, decadent blueberry chocolate mousse: “[It’s] something that I have literally every night,” he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. File this under easy recipes we can’t wait to replicate.