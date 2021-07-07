D’Agostino considers himself an omnivore (he eats plenty of fatty fish, meat, egg yolks, etc.), but he does love a good helping of plant-based protein. “I actually eat more plants on a ketogenic diet than I did growing up eating a high-carb diet,” he says. “Now, I have a lot of gut-healthy salads, vegetables, nuts, artichokes and greens.”

He also touts the satiating power of legumes: “My wife makes this traditional Hungarian lentil soup,” he says. “Sometimes I’ll have [it on] meat-free days.” A hearty, keto-approved evening meal.