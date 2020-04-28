mindbodygreen

11 Delicious Keto Muffin Recipes That Will Keep You In Ketosis

Abby Moore
By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen.
Chocolate Pumpkin Muffins Overhead

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

April 28, 2020 — 1:57 AM

When you think of the keto diet—which prioritizes healthy fats, while keeping carbs and refined sugars low—baked goods probably seem totally off limits. But even if you're dedicated to a keto diet, that doesn’t mean you have to give up beloved treats, like muffins, all together. To prove it, we rounded up a list of our favorite keto muffin recipes to enjoy, while staying in ketosis. 

1. English muffins 

Avocados and Chickpeas on an English Muffin

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

Not only are these English muffins keto-compliant, they’re also super easy to make. With just seven ingredients and five minutes of your morning, you’ll have a healthy keto English muffin, with five grams of protein. For added healthy fat, mash some avocado on top.

Article continues below

2. Broccoli cheese muffins 

While these aren’t your traditional sweet treat, the savory broccoli cheddar egg muffins are an easy way to pack protein, healthy fats, and cruciferous vegetables into your morning. If you’re not a fan of broccoli, consider swapping in spinach or kale. 

3. Shiitake muffins with sunflower seeds

These mushroom and sunflower seed keto muffins are perfect for breakfast (try an egg on the side), but they're equally amazing for dinner, paired with a piece of meat or plant-based protein. One muffin serves up seven grams of fat and four grams of protein. 

Article continues below

4. Coffee and hazelnut muffins 

Chocolate muffin on wood plate and white ceramic plate with fork on a table sprinkled with sea salt and accompanied with tea

Image by Hung Quach / Stocksy

What’s a morning without strong coffee? Pour yourself a cup and get an extra caffeine kick with these coffee and hazelnut keto muffins. Even better, these are topped with a keto-friendly coffee cream cheese frosting. It’s like dessert for breakfast. 

5. Zucchini bread muffins

Bake this keto-friendly zucchini bread in a muffin tin and enjoy one at breakfast or as a midday snack. The walnuts and coconut oil provide plenty of healthy fat, and the zucchini is a great way to sneak veggies into your breakfast. 

Article continues below

6. Cinnamon roll muffins 

Who doesn’t love a cinnamon roll for breakfast? This low-carb cinnamon roll muffin is a great way to enjoy them, without breaking your keto diet—or your paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free diet, for that matter. 

7. Basil and spinach frittata muffins 

These five ingredient basil and spinach frittata muffins contain protein from eggs and spinach, as well as antioxidants from tomatoes and onions. You can even double the recipe and store these muffins in the freezer for an easy, ready-made breakfast. 

Article continues below

8. Banana bread muffins

Banana Bread

Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

Like the zucchini bread, pouring this banana bread batter into a muffin tin will transform the loaf into bite sized breakfast treats. Pair one of these muffins with your favorite nut butter for a protein boost to keep you satiated until lunch. 

9. Blueberry muffins 

The classic blueberry muffin is a breakfast staple. Thankfully, with this recipe you can still enjoy them on a keto diet. They use almond flour in place of wheat flour and contain only one and a half grams of net carbs per muffin. 

Article continues below

10. Blackberry-filled lemon muffins 

These blackberry-filled lemon muffins are made with almond flour, and erythritol in place of sugar. With 17 grams of fat and only 4 grams of carbohydrates, these fruity muffins are a delightful morning treat. If you’re not a fan of blackberries, any berry—strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries—would pair well with the lemon. 

11. Pumpkin cheesecake muffins 

Why should pumpkin muffins be restricted to just the Fall? These pumpkin cheesecake muffins get their moisture from pumpkin puree and melted butter, and their warm flavor from fragrant spices, like nutmeg and cinnamon. With seven grams of protein, three grams of fiber, and only two grams of sugar, these muffins are healthy and delicious.

