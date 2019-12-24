The year 2019 was a big one for keto and vegan diets, and now, more and more ideas are popping up for how to combine the two.

If you're entertaining this holiday season, there's a fair chance you may be cooking for someone keto or plant-based. And if you're just beginning to branch into keto and vegan cooking, omitting animal products and carbs might seem overwhelming. But it doesn't have to be!

To take some of the stress out of the holiday prep, we rounded up a handful of our favorite recipes that combine both diets' guidelines. These recipes aren't just tasty; they're quick, easy, and your health-conscious friends and family will love them.

That's right—all these recipes are meat-free, dairy-free, and low-carb to boot. Prepare to wow your guests!