Whole30: How This Elimination Diet Can Reset Your Outlook On Food

The rules of Whole30 are simple and straightforward—anything besides what's listed above is out. These are the specific no-no rules.

Say goodbye to any and all added sugar, real or fake.

This includes sugar, corn syrup, maple syrup, honey, agave nectar, coconut sugar, date syrup, stevia, Splenda, Equal, NutraSweet, xylitol, or any product that resembles these. That once-a-year diet soda you allow yourself at a baseball game? Toss that out. The paleo cookie recipe you love? Not for today, or the next 29 days. You get the picture—if it has any sugar or sugar look-alike, it's a hard pass on Whole30.

No alcohol—no drinking it, and no cooking with it.

Sorry, no exceptions here. Ditch the booze in every way, shape, and form.

Eliminate all grains from your diet.

This rule tends to jar most people, especially those who are primarily plant-based, vegetarian, or vegan. And "grains" doesn't just mean gluten-filled grains—Whole30 cuts out all of them.

Wheat, rye, barley, oats, corn, rice, millet, bulgur, sorghum, sprouted grains, quinoa, amaranth, and buckwheat all make the off-limits list. It's worth mentioning that these ingredients aren't always listed with their real names. Urban strongly advises a close reading of labels, as companies sneak wheat (and sugar) into products under the guise of pseudonyms. Ingredients like hydrolyzed vegetable protein, cereal extract, and glucose syrup often contain wheat, so steer clear of those. If you don't recognize an ingredient or can't pronounce it, Urban has an easy solution: "When in doubt, leave it out."

No legumes, including all beans.

Farewell, dearest beans—black, red, pinto, navy, white, kidney, lima, fava, you name it. So long, peas, chickpeas, lentils, and peanuts. You have no place here on the Whole30 diet, including you, our beloved peanut butter. And if you think soy products are allowed, you are sadly mistaken (it's called a soybean after all). Give away your soy sauce, miso, tofu, and tempeh; leave the edamame off your takeout order, and keep an eye out for soy lecithin—that's not allowed either.

No dairy, regardless of what animal it comes from.

Cow, goat, sheep, or any animal-derived milk, cheese, cream, yogurt, kefir, sour cream, ice cream, and frozen yogurt are not to be touched while you're on Whole30.

Carrageenan, MSG, and sulfites? No, no, and no.

Another reason to check food labels—many processed foods contain additives to extend their shelf life, or make them taste better. Avoid any and all additives on Whole30, and you're golden.

No more "healthy" or "approved" treats.

Remember how we said Whole30 can change your life? It won't if you exploit the loopholes. As the Whole30 site states, recreating or buying sweets and treats with approved ingredients is missing the point of Whole30 and will undermine your results.

The examples given include pancakes, waffles, bread, tortillas, biscuits, muffins, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, pizza crust, non-wheat pastas, cereal, ice cream, any sort of chips, and fries.