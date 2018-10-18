I'm On A Plant-Based Keto Diet. Here's What I Actually Eat In A Day

Over the years my diet has gone through many changes. As a functional medicine practitioner, I've spent years and countless hours studying the human body and how to optimize nutrients in food for thriving health. When I first started my journey toward healthier eating, I was a staunch real-food vegan; however, the more I learned, the more I realized that a typical high-carb vegan diet, depending on sprouted whole grains and legumes for energy, was not optimal for my body long term.

I grew in awareness of what my particular health problems were and what kinds of foods I was missing from my conventional vegan diet and what foods were actually contributing to my adrenal fatigue, poor gut health, and weak immune system. Over time, I realized that, while people respond differently to different foods, three general principles remain the same for everyone across the board:

1. Plant foods are uber-powerful disease fighters.

2. High-carbohydrate diets increase inflammation.

3. Diets rich in healthy fats are essential for brain and metabolic health.

Based on these principles, I created a plant-based keto diet that I call ketotarian. A ketotarian diet gets the benefits of a traditional ketogenic diet but gives it a plant-based twist, eliminating the often problematic inflammatory foods from traditional keto (processed meats, dairy, and artificial sweeteners) and plant-based diets (grains and legumes). I actually wrote a book about this plant-based keto alternative, called Ketotarian, but here's a sneak peek of a typical day for me.