While the holiday season brings joy and gratitude, it can also foster some anxiety—especially for those with a stricter eating plan (food anxiety is a real thing, people). Rather than feeling stressed about the upcoming temptations on your Thanksgiving table, you can easily supply your own healthy Thanksgiving dishes in no time at all. The best part? Each of the recipes below is 100% keto-approved.

If you wouldn't consider yourself a seasoned keto chef, don't sweat it—once you have a few staples on hand to make the keto life easier, there's nothing you can't accomplish with this eating plan—even recreating those sweet holiday favorites can be a breeze.

But Thanksgiving can still get a little gluttonous, even with all keto pumpkin pies the holiday has to offer. Rather than eating light meals in the hopes that you'll save enough room in your stomach for a larger-than-life Thanksgiving meal (I've done this—not a good idea), it's best to start your day with a hearty, balanced breakfast like on any other day in the calendar year. You'll be sustained all day, and you won't go overboard on the turkey and stuffing. The good thing is that there are tons of keto-approved breakfast recipes available, so you can be sure to start Thanksgiving Day off on the right foot.

No matter what your preference is for a perfect Thanksgiving plate—there's a keto-approved recipe for that. Check out these 12 recipes below for the best keto-friendly side dishes. From keto cranberry sauce to creamed kale, these dishes will be a huge hit at Thanksgiving dinner. Who says keto has to be boring?