6 Signs Your Keto Obsession Has Spiraled Into An Eating Disorder

Jumping into a new diet when you have an unhealthy relationship with food or your body is not a good idea. As I always say, you can't heal a body you hate. So, your reasoning for going keto should not be to punish your body or "fix" things about your body that are broken or flawed, but rather, it should ideally come from a place of love and a desire to fuel your body so it has the tools it needs to feel great and function optimally for the long haul. Having the right motivation or reasoning behind adopting a new diet can help shift your relationship with food from one of avoidance and deprivation to nourishment and mindfulness.

One of the main things you can do to help ensure your keto diet doesn't devolve into an obsession is this: Shift your focus away from hitting specific macronutrient numbers and tune into how you feel. Why did you want to go keto in the first place? Was it to think clearer, lose weight, restore your energy, or something else? Focusing on your improvements, rather than the numbers, will reveal more about your success than numbers ever will. Even if you missed the mark one day, if you are feeling healthier and stronger overall, that's ultimately why you began this way of eating.

Give yourself grace and lightness, and go into the keto diet (or any way of eating) with this positive mindset. If you can't, consider holding off and working on your relationship with yourself until you can.

Additionally, I do not suggest the conventional "dirty" keto diet, with bacon and butter all day, every day. This way of eating is unsustainable for most people in the long run. I suggest going keto the balanced way, something I call ketotarian: a mostly plant-based keto approach that I talk about in my book (here's a typical ketotarian day of meals).

Here are some tips to help you take a more balanced, intuitive approach to your keto diet: