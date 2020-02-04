Should You Be Focusing On Net Carbs Or Total Carbs? We Dig In

And while the net carb formula is likely flawed across the board, it's probably the least useful when it comes to packaged foods. At least with a whole plant food like raspberries, you know that the low net carb number is a result of naturally high fiber content—which is awesome for your health for a number of reasons. But with packaged foods, these added fibers and sugar alcohols are not something your body typically encounters (at least not in such high quantities), which can lead to its own set of issues.