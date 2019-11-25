mindbodygreen

This Keto-Friendly Green Bean Casserole Is Healthy & Simple

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Keto-Friendly Green Bean Casserole

Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

November 25, 2019

Everyone's favorite Thanksgiving dish, the iconic green bean casserole is usually made with cans of cream of who-knows-what and loads of flour. A lot of no-no's if you are following a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate). While its main ingredients—green beans and onions—are actually low-carb and perfectly fine to enjoy while following a keto diet, the rest has got to go.

Not to worry though, as the author of the plant-based keto book, Ketotarian, I have a couple keto tricks up my sleeve when it comes to easy and delicious swaps. And with a just few simple substitutions you can still take part in this classic dish.

Keto Green Bean Casserole

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients:

Mushroom sauce

  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced
  • 2 1/2 cups mushrooms of choice, sliced
  • 6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups chicken bone broth
  • 1 cup coconut cream
  • 1 cup coconut milk, unsweetened
  • Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Green beans

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups mushrooms of choice, sliced
  • 2 lbs green beans, cut in half
  • 1/2 cup almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons onion powder

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Start off by making the mushroom sauce. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a large pot over medium heat. Add in mushrooms and diced onion and cook until onions are soft. Add in garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
  3. Add in the chicken bone broth, coconut cream, coconut milk, and sea salt and pepper and heat until boiling. Reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and use an immersion blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
  5. In another skillet, add 1 more tablespoon of coconut oil along with 1 1/2 cups mushrooms and sliced yellow onion and cook until onions are soft. Remove mushrooms and onion and set aside on a plate.
  6. Add green beans to skillet with more oil if needed and cook until done. Remove from heat and set aside.
  7. In a bowl mix together almond flour and onion powder with 1 more tablespoon of coconut oil. In a separate bowl mix together green beans, mushrooms, and onions with the mushroom sauce.
  8. Pour green bean mixture in casserole dish and top with almond flour mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until topping is brown and crispy.

Looking for more recipes? Be sure to check out all of our keto-friendly sides for Thanksgiving.

