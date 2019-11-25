This Keto-Friendly Green Bean Casserole Is Healthy & Simple
Everyone's favorite Thanksgiving dish, the iconic green bean casserole is usually made with cans of cream of who-knows-what and loads of flour. A lot of no-no's if you are following a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate). While its main ingredients—green beans and onions—are actually low-carb and perfectly fine to enjoy while following a keto diet, the rest has got to go.
Not to worry though, as the author of the plant-based keto book, Ketotarian, I have a couple keto tricks up my sleeve when it comes to easy and delicious swaps. And with a just few simple substitutions you can still take part in this classic dish.
Keto Green Bean Casserole
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients:
Mushroom sauce
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 2 1/2 cups mushrooms of choice, sliced
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups chicken bone broth
- 1 cup coconut cream
- 1 cup coconut milk, unsweetened
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Green beans
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 cups mushrooms of choice, sliced
- 2 lbs green beans, cut in half
- 1/2 cup almond flour
- 2 tablespoons onion powder
Method:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Start off by making the mushroom sauce. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil to a large pot over medium heat. Add in mushrooms and diced onion and cook until onions are soft. Add in garlic and cook for another 2 minutes.
- Add in the chicken bone broth, coconut cream, coconut milk, and sea salt and pepper and heat until boiling. Reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat and use an immersion blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.
- In another skillet, add 1 more tablespoon of coconut oil along with 1 1/2 cups mushrooms and sliced yellow onion and cook until onions are soft. Remove mushrooms and onion and set aside on a plate.
- Add green beans to skillet with more oil if needed and cook until done. Remove from heat and set aside.
- In a bowl mix together almond flour and onion powder with 1 more tablespoon of coconut oil. In a separate bowl mix together green beans, mushrooms, and onions with the mushroom sauce.
- Pour green bean mixture in casserole dish and top with almond flour mixture. Bake for 20 minutes or until topping is brown and crispy.
