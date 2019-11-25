Everyone's favorite Thanksgiving dish, the iconic green bean casserole is usually made with cans of cream of who-knows-what and loads of flour. A lot of no-no's if you are following a ketogenic diet (high fat, moderate protein, low carbohydrate). While its main ingredients—green beans and onions—are actually low-carb and perfectly fine to enjoy while following a keto diet, the rest has got to go.

Not to worry though, as the author of the plant-based keto book, Ketotarian, I have a couple keto tricks up my sleeve when it comes to easy and delicious swaps. And with a just few simple substitutions you can still take part in this classic dish.