10 Best Healthy Frozen Sides You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Think frozen sides are limited to peas, broccoli, or those mixed veggies that haunted you as a child (you know, the ones with the square carrots)? Think again! Food companies have come a long way with their ready-to-heat freezer aisle offerings. With options like riced cauliflower, spiralized veggies, and butternut squash risotto, we're seriously impressed by how well even the most mainstream brands are keeping up with the food trends.

These 10 tastes-like-homemade options are perfect for the end of the week when you've nearly depleted your stockpile of fresh veggies—not to mention your energy levels—and just need something simple, healthy, and delicious to round out your meal.