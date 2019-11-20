How To Make Keto-Friendly Stuffing With Celery, Olives & Mushrooms
Who says you can't stick to your keto during the holidays?
This recipe from Tasha Metcalf's Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook will have everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner going up for seconds, and not just the keto crew.
The recipe calls for chicken, but you can, of course, follow the same method for your turkey this Thanksgiving. No matter the bird, the stuffing will provide a fragrant and filling (pun intended) addition to your meal.
The olives give the dish a great flavor and texture—one that isn't often on a Thanksgiving table. If you do manage to scavenge some leftovers, you can meal prep with the rest and have stuffing for days.
Roasted Chicken With Celery Olive Stuffing
Yields 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 whole 3-pound (1.4-kg) chicken, skin on
- ½ teaspoon ground coriander
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ cup (70 g) quartered black olives
- ½ cup (70 g) quartered kalamata olives
- ½ cup (70 g) quartered green olives
- 4 stalks celery, chopped
- 4 large button mushrooms, diced
- ¼ cup (35 g) pine nuts
- ¼ lemon, cut in wedges
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4).
- Remove giblets and neck from chicken; discard or save for another use. Pat chicken dry using paper towels. Slide fingers under the chicken skin at the openings to loosen skin and create deep pockets for seasoning.
- Combine coriander, cumin, olive oil, salt, and half of the garlic. Spread paste over the chicken meat underneath the skin. Season outside of skin with any remaining spice mixture.
- Combine remaining garlic with olives, celery, mushrooms, and pine nuts. Stuff the mixture inside the cavity of the chicken along with lemon wedges. Optional: Truss the chicken with cooking twine, securing the legs and wings close to the body for a more even cook.
- Place chicken on a roasting pan, breast-side up.
- Bake for 1 hour, 10 minutes, or until internal temperature of chicken and stuffing has reached a minimum of 180°F (82°C). Baste chicken every 20 minutes with the drippings.
- Remove from heat, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest for 20 to 30 minutes prior to serving.
- Remove stuffing from the cavity and serve alongside carved chicken.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.