Who says you can't stick to your keto during the holidays?

This recipe from Tasha Metcalf's Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook will have everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner going up for seconds, and not just the keto crew.

The recipe calls for chicken, but you can, of course, follow the same method for your turkey this Thanksgiving. No matter the bird, the stuffing will provide a fragrant and filling (pun intended) addition to your meal.

The olives give the dish a great flavor and texture—one that isn't often on a Thanksgiving table. If you do manage to scavenge some leftovers, you can meal prep with the rest and have stuffing for days.