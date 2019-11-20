mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

How To Make Keto-Friendly Stuffing With Celery, Olives & Mushrooms

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
November 20, 2019

Who says you can't stick to your keto during the holidays?

This recipe from Tasha Metcalf's Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook will have everyone at your Thanksgiving dinner going up for seconds, and not just the keto crew.

The recipe calls for chicken, but you can, of course, follow the same method for your turkey this Thanksgiving. No matter the bird, the stuffing will provide a fragrant and filling (pun intended) addition to your meal.

The olives give the dish a great flavor and texture—one that isn't often on a Thanksgiving table. If you do manage to scavenge some leftovers, you can meal prep with the rest and have stuffing for days.

Roasted Chicken With Celery Olive Stuffing

Yields 6 servings

Photo by Tasha Metcalf

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole 3-pound (1.4-kg) chicken, skin on 
  • ½ teaspoon ground coriander 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin 
  • ½ teaspoon olive oil 
  • ¼ teaspoon salt 
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced 
  • ½ cup (70 g) quartered black olives 
  • ½ cup (70 g) quartered kalamata olives 
  • ½ cup (70 g) quartered green olives 
  • 4 stalks celery, chopped 
  • 4 large button mushrooms, diced 
  • ¼ cup (35 g) pine nuts 
  • ¼ lemon, cut in wedges

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F (180°C or gas mark 4).
  2. Remove giblets and neck from chicken; discard or save for another use. Pat chicken dry using paper towels. Slide fingers under the chicken skin at the openings to loosen skin and create deep pockets for seasoning.
  3. Combine coriander, cumin, olive oil, salt, and half of the garlic. Spread paste over the chicken meat underneath the skin. Season outside of skin with any remaining spice mixture.
  4. Combine remaining garlic with olives, celery, mushrooms, and pine nuts. Stuff the mixture inside the cavity of the chicken along with lemon wedges. Optional: Truss the chicken with cooking twine, securing the legs and wings close to the body for a more even cook.
  5. Place chicken on a roasting pan, breast-side up.
  6. Bake for 1 hour, 10 minutes, or until internal temperature of chicken and stuffing has reached a minimum of 180°F (82°C). Baste chicken every 20 minutes with the drippings.
  7. Remove from heat, cover with aluminum foil, and let rest for 20 to 30 minutes prior to serving.
  8. Remove stuffing from the cavity and serve alongside carved chicken.
Recipe excerpted from Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook by Tasha Metcalf. Reprinted with permission from Fair Winds Press, an imprint of Quarto Publishing Group, 2019.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-keto-friendly-celery-olive-stuffing-is-perfect-for-thanksgiving

Your article and new folder have been saved!