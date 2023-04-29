Derms say it all the time: Skin care shouldn’t stop at your jawline. Board certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, M.D., even once told me that “anything you use on your face should extend down to your tatas,” and, well, that clever beauty mantra is one I now swear by.

And it’s an important one to maintain: Even those with a tried-and-true skin care regimen will often forget about the neck and décolletage—both of which are notably thin, sensitive, and prone to crepiness. (It’s why folks often claim the neck area is one of the first to experience signs of aging.)

So to echo Idriss, make sure to send your neck and chest some love. Might I suggest one of these firming neck creams below? Whether you’re hoping to prevent sagging for as long as possible, treat existing fine lines, or fade pesky sunspots, you’ll surely find a formula you adore.