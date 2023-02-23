"Using a facial roller after moisturizing would be preferable in order to minimize the risk of friction that could potentially damage the skin," board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD, founder of MaeiMD, tells mbg.

Medical aesthetician and founder of JTAV Clinical Skincare Joie Tavernise agrees: "This will help with product penetration and ensure that the roller does not drag or pull the skin to cause wrinkles," she explains.

If you want to apply a hydrating serum and go in with your face roller before topping off your skin care routine with moisturizer, feel free to do so. Or, if you want this to be your last step, then pick up your roller after applying the rest of your serums, moisturizer, and perhaps a face oil.