As the holidays creep up on us, so will the occasions where we want our complexions to be a bit glowier than normal. Whether it’s a celebration with family, a night out for New Year’s Eve, or even a work party, sometimes you just want some extra oomf to make you look as radiant as the event at hand.

Just as models do for runway shows and celebrities for red carpets, you should be prepping your skin before an ounce of makeup touches your face. With the proper prep, your makeup will look better and stay on longer—so why not? While holiday parties may be the most timely, big event prep is a must anytime of year, so save this one to look back on next time you’re going all out. Plus, these prep steps can be done on your everyday look should you feel inclined.

It’s all about getting your skin to look its best so you can feel your best. With expertise from celebrity makeup artists and cosmetic chemistry experts—here’s how to prep your skin for a full-glam look that really hits.