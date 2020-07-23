8 Powder Sunscreens That Make Reapplying A Breeze + How To Use Them

Simple: Just as you would a regular setting powder. Sweep the fine formula all over your face, neck, and décolletage (most options come equipped with a handy brush, but any big fluffy brush will do). Be sure not to leave any gaps: While it might feel intuitive to mattify oily areas, you want to cover the whole surface area to avoid burns and sun damage.

Powder sunscreen is also a great option for your scalp, so feel free to apply it on any exposed areas up top (i.e., where you center your part or where your hair is most thin). If you’re heading to the beach or pool, you can definitely toss the powder in your tote; just make sure your skin is completely dry before brushing it on—water and powder makes for a messy application.

And again: Don’t forget to reapply. You might not think to reapply your regular makeup every two hours, but remember: This is a makeup-sunscreen hybrid, and if you’re going to use it as primary sun care, proper usage is crucial.

Below, our favorite powder sunscreens to brush on. Sweep, set, and shield your skin.