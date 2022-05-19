Image by Fascinadora / iStock May 19, 2022

Whether your social media feed is chock-full of beauty influencers or not, you may have come across people on social media using skin care devices that look practically space-age. Though there are many at-home skin care devices on the market, LED light therapy tools seem to be the most captivating. Before, these LED light therapy tools were typically kept in dermatologists' or estheticians' offices during treatments or facials. Now, just like everything else it seems, they're hitting the mainstream market for at-home use. But just because you can get your hands on professional-grade tools doesn't mean every item for sale is actually up to par. In fact, experts warn that there are many less-than-quality options that have flooded the web, so it's important to make sure you're purchasing one that comes recommended. Now, a fair warning that these come with a pretty price tag—but given these are technically professional devices, a higher cost just comes with the territory.

What is LED therapy for the skin?

Though there are still some questions about the ins and outs of how LED therapy works, these low-level lights have been shown to heal scars, improve the appearance of breakouts, and stimulate collagen production. Possibly LED's most impressive quality, though, is its ability to work in tandem with other products. That's why LED therapy is typically a part of a facial, working alongside the other treatments and products used during the treatment. This is because the wavelengths of the LED light technology help ingredients penetrate deeper into the dermis for a more effective regimen and results. There are a variety of LED lights from blue to yellow to green. The one we're highlighting today is red LED therapy, which exposes bodily tissues to red and near-infrared light between the wavelengths of 660 nm and 890 nm with either low-level lasers or red LED lights to stimulate collagen to improve fine lines and wrinkles and help heal scars and wounds. This results in a smoother, clearer, younger complexion. In fact, one study found that patients receiving red light therapy twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density. All LED therapy is best done by professionals thanks to their professional-grade tools and extensive training. Not to mention, there are lots of questionable at-home LED therapy tools looking to take advantage of the buzz around LED light therapy. With that being said, there are also some really great at-home options available for those looking for a more consistent and more affordable routine. If you are looking to partake in LED light therapy at home, we recommend buying from only reputable skin care brands and companies. But to help you sort through all the noise, we rounded up eight of our favorite red light tools.

How we picked: Respected brands There are many knock-off products on the web, so we only selected tools that come from brands that are known for creating high-quality skin care tools. Science-backed claims We vetted each tool's claims to make sure they were backed by research; some of the tools have clinicals. Tried & tested These tools have been tested by editors, experts, and people trusted by the mindbodygreen beauty team. Value Quality LED tools are inherently expensive—so we tried to include options that had added value (such as multiple benefits, technologies, etc.) to account for the price tag.

mbg's picks for the bed red light therapy tools of 2022:

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

