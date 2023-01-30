The 6 Best LED Light Therapy Masks Of 2023 + Benefits
I remember the first time I saw an LED light mask: I was a very junior editor at a magazine, and a more senior beauty editor had just got sent a plastic face mask that glowed a pinky-purple hue. She popped it on in the office, turned it on, and the staffers collectively cooed ooohh. “That’s supposed to help your skin?” someone questioned; “How does it work?” chimed in another. The beauty editor said she didn’t know much about the technology yet, but she was eager to learn more and do some reporting. Apparently, I remember her saying, this is going to be the next big thing.
Fast forward several years and here we are: By all accounts, LED light therapy masks are the most in-demand at-home skin care tools on the market (well, right up there with microcurrent devices). And with that popularity, comes a lot of questions from the beauty community—both from users and potential buyers.
And if you count yourself in the latter camp, you’re in the right place. Because this article is all about the benefits of LED light therapy masks, how to pick one that will work for you, and the absolute best masks to pick from.
The best LED light therapy masks of 2023
LED light therapy mask benefits
There’s a lot to be said about LED light therapy for skin and overall health. (In fact, we wrote a whole guide on the benefits of LED light therapy!) As a general gist: “[Light therapy] works via a phenomenon called photobiomodulation. This is where different components of our cells are activated or respond to different wavelengths of light," board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, tells mbg. Essentially light therapy entails exposing the skin to various wavelengths of visible light to stimulate activities in the skin cells—resulting in better skin health overall.
As for specifics, here’s a quick rundown of the skin care benefits of masks, and what results you may expect.
- Stimulates the skin’s mitochondria. One of the primary mechanisms of LED light therapy is mitochondrial health1. LED therapy supports, stimulates, and optimizes the skin cells’ mitochondria, which are the energy suppliers for the skin and body. By improving mitochondrial health you can essentially help the skin cells act younger.
- Reduces inflammation. Red light therapy has also been shown to reduce inflammation in the body2. Inflammation—especially chronic inflammation—wreaks havoc on the skin, damaging collagen, triggering acne, and affecting various skin conditions like rosacea, eczema and psoriasis. But if you can manage the body’s inflammatory response, you can help skin in a host of ways. For example, one 2017 research review3 suggested that red light therapy can help improve the appearance of plaque psoriasis.
- Improves wound healing. Red, blue, and green light have all been shown to improve wound in research4. Supports collagen production. Collagen is the protein that’s responsible for keeping skin firm and strong. So maximizing its production is a sure bet for more youthful looking skin. Research suggests that LED light therapy can help improve collagen production5 in the body.
- Reduces acne severity. There’s some good research showing that light therapy—notably blue light—has an antimicrobial effect on the skin6, which can help balance the specific strains of C. Acnes that play a role in blemishes. In addition, light therapy is also anti-inflammatory which can help reduce the severity of lesions. For best results, research suggests you may want to use them together: one 2017 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology7, low-level blue and red light therapy was shown to be both well tolerated and effective at reducing the total count of acne lesions8 over the 12-week study compared with the baseline.
- Improves the appearance of wrinkles. Thanks to the factors above (notably collagen production), light therapy can soften the appearance of wrinkles9, minimize the depth, and smooth the complexion out, according to research.
- More vibrancy and even tone. Research also notes that LED light therapy improves skin tone9 and decreases dullness (which can likely be attributed to reduction of inflammation).
What results can you expect from LED light therapy masks?
how we chose
Unfortunately, the rise in popularity of at-home facial tools has spurred lots of knock-offs. We are only recommending brands and products that are backed by science and that have integrity.
The hard truth is that quality LED light therapy masks are expensive. However, we tried to include lower price points (without sacrificing quality) for those who want an entry option.
Everything on this list comes recommended and tested by trusted professionals and/or our beauty team. Additionally, we utilized user reviews to inform our choices.
In order to see results, it's important to be consistent with your light therapy masks. That’s why we prioritized masks that easily fit into your life.
Best portable: CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
Pros
- Travel-friendly: Just fold it in your carry-on for easy transportation
- For $719, you can upgrade to include a neck attachment
Cons
- Strap isn't as secure—so hard to move around when you're wearing it
Yes, LED face masks can be portable: This uses a flexible silicone-based fabric to embed the LED lights, so the mask itself is bendy (unlike the more rigid plastic contraptions). This means it’s not only comfortable to wear, but you can pack it into overnight bags, purses, and more. The mask itself combines red (633nm) and near infrared light (830nm) wavelengths to improve collagen production.
What users say:
Users call it their “favorite purchase ever,” like this one who writes about the results: “After 6 weeks of recommended use I am constantly complimented on my skin tone , glow and improvement of lines and firmness.”
Best wireless: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx Spectralite Faceware Pro
Pros
- FDA-Cleared
- Hand-free and wireless (it has a USB-C port for charging & takes about 2-4 hours to fully charge)
- 2 colorways (black and rose gold/white)
Cons
- Bulky and made with non-flexible plastic
This has an impressive combination of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode for a more robust set of benefits: It boosts collagen, soothes inflammation, and can help clear blemishes. (You can put it in red mode, blue mode, or combo depending on your particular needs.) This is a great mask for those in their 30s who are looking for healthy aging results, while also looking to clear up residual adult acne.
What users say:
This Instagram-famous mask is a favorite among celebrities, influencers, and media folk. I’ve used this option and can account for its efficacy. Another mbg staffer says this: “I have absolutely been loving using this. After a month or so of regular use, I’ve noticed a slight change in the fine lines in my skin, especially the ones on my forehead, above my brow line and around my eyes! It’s been easy to add to my daily skincare routine and it allows me to do both my mask + a quick 3 minute meditation simultaneously.”
Best for anti aging: Shani Darden By Deesse Pro LED Light Mask
Pros
- FDA-cleared
- Comes with a neck attachments to target fine lines
- Hand-held controller
Cons
- Expensive
This comes with a hefty price tag, but the mask comes with a whooping 238 LED lights in red, near infrared, and blue wavelengths to justify the cost. The woman behind the mask is the legendary Shani Darden, facialist to the stars (she counts Jessica Alba and Emily Ratajkowski as clients). Darden has been using professional-grade LED panels in her spa for years, so you know when she came out with an at-home device it was going to be top-notch. And this one does not disappoint: It uses a dual-diode technology which increases the mask’s efficacy.
What users say:
I’ve personally had the pleasure of experiencing a Shani Darden facial, and can confirm that her in-spa LED panel is top notch. And this at-home version delivers professional-grade results, say users: “This is so worth the money. This is a professional grade LED mask that's used at an esthetician's office. My skin looks awesome and youthful. It's expensive but this adds up to every time you pay for this and now you can have this at home.”
Best for acne: Omnilux Clear
Pros
- Award-winning
- 2-year warranty
- Designed with acne in mind (not an afterthought)
Cons
- LED therapy works with time — so if you need overnight results, opt for a topical spot treatment
Lots of LED masks can also target acne (they do so by adding blue light), however if acne is your primary concern you’ll want to find something that was specifically designed to clear skin. This option from Omnilux is clinically proven to reduce active acne and blemishes, ease redness and calm inflammation. It does so by utilizing two wavelengths: red 633nm and blue 415nm, which work on a cellular level to kill acne-forming bacteria in the sebaceous glands.
What users say:
Acne is a complicated skin condition: There is no singular treatment or modality that will permanently “fix” it. However, this mask can be used alongside your other skin care and lifestyle habits to manage moderate acne—one user notes: “This device works. I use it regularly and found it has helped clear up breakouts and reduce the size of new ones. This is in addition to doctor prescribed topicals. My skin is stubborn and the mask gives it the extra support.”
Best budget: SkinGym Wrinklit LED Mask
Pros
- Sessions last 15 minutes, and you can do a second round (for 30 minutes of use) if desired
- Affordable entry point for first-time LED users
Cons
- Not transparent about how many lights the mask has
At-home professional-type tools are expensive, full stop. And if you find one on the internet that’s only $20, chances are you shouldn’t really be using it (aesthetician Natalie Aguilar once told me: “you might as well be using Christmas lights.”) However, that’s not to say you need to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a mask—this option from leading facial workout studio SkinGym is just shy of $100 and uses red, blue, and orange/yellow wavelengths to reveal a more radiant complexion.
What users say:
Not only is the price point great for first-time users, but it’s very easy to use. Writes one user: “ There is nothing complicated in the application, even a non-professional can handle it by reading the instructions. Helps to tighten contours.”
Most comfortable: Higher Dose Red Light Face Mask
Pros
- Cordless
- Infrared heat can improve circulation in the skin
Cons
- Only uses 62 bulbs, which is on the lower end
Not only is this mask comfortable, it was literally designed to move with you—that way you don’t have to worry about taking time out of your day for LED therapy. The mask is made from silicone (so it’s bendy and contours to the face) and has two straps that wrap around the head (for more stability). This means you can wear it while you do a yoga flow, clean your house, work from home—or, yes, even when you’re relaxing on the sofa for some much needed downtime.
What users say:
One common complaint users have about LED therapy tools is compliance—in our busy lives, it's hard to find even a few spare minutes to focus on ourselves. However, reviewers note that this one makes it easy: “This mask is so easy to use and has quickly become part of my morning routine. I've been looking for ways to add more biohacking and simple mood boosting tips to start my day and this is exactly what I needed. It is so easy to wear while going about my day and/or sitting in meditation. It gives me fancy facial vibes in the comfort of my own home.”
How to choose:
Since you’re here, I’ll assume you’re in the market for your own. Here are some things to consider prior to making a purchase.
Price point.
The most obvious place to start is with your budget. And the truth is that LED therapy masks and devices are expensive, with a majority of the options in the hundreds (and some in the thousands!). However, there is a big range of options within this context. If you’re just starting out in your skin care journey, you’ll likely want to opt for something cheaper—and for those who are already dedicated to collecting all the tools and gadgets, you may consider something on the higher end of the spectrum. But ultimately, your budget is a personal choice: So just know going into it what you’re willing to spend.
Consider your specific skin needs.
At this time, the two most common LED light colors are red and blue. You can find options with other colors—yellow/orange, green, purple, amber, for example—but they are less common. (However, I suspect as the body of research around other colors grows, we’ll start to see devices incorporate other hues.) Red’s primary focus is healthy aging, while blue targets acne. Think about which one of those concerns are your primary, and make selections accordingly.
Know that there are LED light therapy tools that aren’t just masks.
While this article focused on masks, there are many types of LED therapy tools available—from wands and handhelds to face spheres and body full plates. You may only be interested in the mask variety, but if you’re open to other shapes and tools, variety abounds. Check out some of our favorite LED tools here.
FAQ
Is it worth buying an LED light therapy mask?
Whether or not something is “worth buying” is relative. It depends on your budget, how much you’re willing to commit to a skin care habit, and what your expectations are. Given that LED light therapy masks tend to be on the more expensive side, you need to be willing to commit to regular use in order to make it worth the price tag. Also LED light masks are for long-term care, not overnight results. If a few hundred dollars is within your budget, you can commit to diligent use, and you understand that the best results take time, then—yes, LED light therapy is a worthy investment. If not, this might not be the right modality for you.
Can I use LED light therapy every day?
LED light therapy can be safe for daily use, however you need to follow the manufacturer's instructions for use. While every brand is different, most LED light therapy face masks will fall between a range of 3-5 sessions a week for 5-20 minutes.
Should you put anything on your skin before using an LED light therapy mask?
As a general best practice, LED light therapy should be done on freshly cleansed skin—before you apply serums, creams, or masks. You should avoid use if you’re wearing makeup, anything tinted, or sunscreen (notably physical sunscreen) as that can scatter or obstruct the light waves, reducing its efficacy.
The takeaway
LED light therapy masks can be a worthy investment for your skin health—however, you need to make sure you’ve selected the right option for you, one made high-quality LEDs, and use it consistently. If you’re not ready to take the plunge and buy an at-home tool, but want to try the technology out, you should consider getting an LED facial.