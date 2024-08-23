I've Tested At Least A Dozen Facial Tools & This One Left Me Impressed
I got hooked on the TheraFace PRO in early 2023—and in just a few weeks my skin brighter and plumper, with a visible reduction in fine lines and redness.
My one qualm, though, is the device is fairly hands-on (you know, being a handheld tool and all). So when Therabody launched the hands-free TheraFace Mask to promote younger-looking skin, testing it was pretty much a no-brainer.
I've now been using the LED technology TheraFace Mask three to four times per week for one year—but I knew from my very first session that this $600 mask is worth the splurge. Allow me to explain.
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- After just a few weeks, my complexion was visibly brighter and my face was more sculpted.
- The massage feature relaxes tension in my face instantly.
- I look more rested and relaxed on the mornings after using the mask.
- Over the past year of testing, I've experienced a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines; a more even skin tone; and a more luminous complexion.
- Hands-free design allows me to use the mask while going about my day-to-day.
Why I tested the TheraFace Mask
The FDA-approved TheraFace Mask stands out in a sea of at-home facial tools—and I should know, I've tried at least a dozen of them.
Off the bat I could tell it had more bulbs than I was used to. Where others I've tested range from 66 to 238, the TheraFace Mask has a whopping 648 medical-grade LED lights (which, of course, is where all the magic comes from).
By circulating red, blue, and infrared light through these LED bulbs, the mask is meant to even skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and boost the skin's elasticity.
It's evident just from looking at the mask that the bulbs cover a wide surface area, which helps yield results across the entire face.
As I hoped, the mask also utilizes the brand's signature percussive technology. The 17 soothing vibration motors around the eyes and the back of the head promote relaxation, ease tension, and boost circulation.
How I use the TheraFace Mask
The TheraFace Mask is best used on clean, dry skin, so I always wash my face before wearing it. To get started, you simply place the device on your face and adjust the Velcro straps until it feels secure.
The mask has a button on each side; the left controls LED, and the right adjusts vibration. One long press on the LED button turns on the preset nine-minute LED and vibration routine.
The default routine cycles through three minutes each of red light, red + infrared, and blue light—each with its own vibration pattern. Alternatively, you can use those same buttons to toggle through the various LED light settings and vibration patterns (respectively) to create your own custom treatment.
I use the mask three to four times per week, typically at night after washing my face and before applying my skin care. Since I was already using the TheraFace PRO nearly every day, it was easy to swap it out to test the new TheraFace Mask.
This is the first truly wireless LED mask I've tried, which really ups the convenience factor. Instead of fussing with chords or repositioning myself to sit near an outlet, I am able to quite literally unplug while I use it.
One major perk is the mask has removable protective eye shields, made from medical-grade silicone. So if I did use it during the morning or afternoon I could just go about my day-to-day, without worrying about my eyes being too close to the light.
TheraFace Mask customizable settings
LED light settings:
- Blue light: Fights acne-causing bacteria to minimize and prevent breakouts
- Red light: Stimulates collagen production and promotes younger-looking skin
- Red light + infrared technology: Targets fine lines and wrinkles, boosts circulation, and promotes a more even skin tone
Vibration patterns:
- Continuous: Continuous vibration to promote relaxation, ease tension, and boost circulation
- Breathing: Guided breathing exercise for increased relaxation
- Wave: Sequential patterns to release tension across the face and head
How the TheraFace Mask compares to other LED masks
While the brand's signature vibration therapy and the chord-free design were the first glaring differentiators, this mask sets itself apart in a number of ways.
Many LED light therapy masks I've tested are silicone and sit directly on the face, but this device is like a heavy-duty shield of armor. It's not heavy in weight but feels incredibly durable.
This, plus the eye shields and Velcro head straps, helps the mask sit securely at a comfortable distance from the face. I view this as a plus for a number of reasons.
First, it feels more sanitary than those that sit directly on the skin, and second, I don't love the idea of the bulbs literally touching my face (even though I've found no indicated risks associated with it).
I also love the ability to cycle between red, blue, and red + infrared light; I've tested LED masks that use red and blue light, red and infrared light, or just red light on its own—but this is the first mask I've tested that uses all three. Each light frequency has specific benefits, so I like that I can rotate through all three using one device.
My results from the TheraFace mask
Turns out, nine minutes can make a big difference. First off, the massage nodes are located in all the right places for instant relaxation. I honestly hadn't even realized the tension my face held at the end of the day before I experienced this level of relief.
In the mornings after I use the mask, I swear I look more rested. My perpetually tired-looking eyes are revitalized, and my face appears more relaxed overall.
Within just a few weeks my skin was visibly brighter, but the most noteworthy results came with continued use. I've seen a significant reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, as well as a more even skin tone and more luminous complexion.
What's even cooler is that these results are all in line with the brand's 12-week clinical study.
Plus, any time I feel the hint of a breakout coming up, the mask seems to prevent anything from truly forming—and my typical redness has stayed at bay.
What our beauty editor says
mindbodygreen beauty editor Jamie Schneider has also been using the TheraFace Mask—and she's equally impressed by the device.
"I'm admittedly very impatient when it comes to at-home beauty treatments. Be it a hair mask, peel, or skin care tool, if I have to sit for 20 minutes, I likely won't commit to it," she says. "I was immediately drawn to this nine-minute LED treatment, which cycles through each color (red, blue, and infrared light) for a mere three minutes each."
Schneider holds a lot of tension in her forehead and scalp, so she's particularly excited about the vibration therapy. "I can literally feel my facial muscles relax while I use the mask," she raves.
A bonus? "Stimulating the scalp increases circulation in the hair follicles, so it's great for hair growth, too," Schneider adds.
While testing the TheraFace Mask, she first applies a hair growth serum, followed by her typical skin care routine, and ends with her "nine minutes of pampering."
The benefits of LED light for your skin
I fully buy in to the benefits of light therapy for the skin. Having used a number of red light tools and LED masks in the past (the TheraFace PRO included), I'm no stranger to the impact this groundbreaking technology can have.
The results of LED light therapy have been touted by skin care experts for years and are often used in professional facial treatments.
Experts say the specific wavelengths used in LED technology work to stimulate collagen production and yield younger-looking skin.
Master esthetician Sarah Akram previously told mindbodygreen, "A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved after just one [red light therapy] session. But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time."
Research has shown promising results, too. In one study, participants who received red light therapy on their face twice per week for 30 total sessions saw improved skin complexion1, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density.
The takeaway
If you've been considering a light therapy tool, this is the one I'd suggest. While $600 may be a tough price to swallow, the TheraFace Mask is definitely going to save me money on professional facials. I'm loving my bright, glowing complexion—and I can't complain about the relaxation that ensues every time I strap on the futuristic device (in fact, I crave it).