You’ll use this attachment in a similar way to the others. Choose which light you want to try (and whether you want to add the percussive therapy) and simply direct the attachment at your face.

As with the other settings, the device will beep once to signal it’s time to move on to a new area, and three times when it’s ready to turn off (after eight minutes).

While I do love my red light therapy masks, I sometimes feel a bit odd having the light directly on my face. That in mind, I love that the Theraface allows you to simply hover the light over your skin, directing it exactly to the area you want to treat.

I use the red+infrared setting the most and started to notice a reduction in forehead wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes after just a few weeks. I recently used the blue light on a breakout and was shocked to find it had almost disappeared by the very next morning.

One thing to note: While the LED light ring can be used in conjunction with the percussive nodes, you’ll want to avoid using this feature at the same time as the blue light. The combination of blue light and percussion can actually spread acne-causing bacteria instead of clearing it.