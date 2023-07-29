I repeat: You can’t go wrong with either device. Both are high-quality and deliver glowing results. While the NuFACE is a bit stronger, it’s also bulkier and comes with a much higher price tag. Solawave might be more user-friendly, but it’s not as targeted a treatment.

Still, when used consistently, both devices yield pretty dramatic results. “I personally was shocked by the results the first morning after using my new device—and it's only gotten more impressive with time,” Ferrante says in her review. “After two weeks, other people also started to notice, complimenting my ‘glowy’ skin. With each use, it brightens up my dark under-eye circles and eases tension in my face, revealing a less puffy, more sculpted appearance. Over time, I've noticed an improvement in fine lines and a more even skin tone overall.

I also noted some immediate improvements with my NuFACE Trinity+. I’m someone who typically wakes up with super puffy eyes and a swollen jawline—both woes went away immediately after a couple rounds of microcurrent. Over time, I noticed the biggest difference in my cheeks; they appeared way more defined. My partner also commented on how my cheeks looked more chiseled, and I promise it was unprovoked. Check out my before-and-after photos here.

I will say, you need to use both devices regularly to see results. As with any skin care product or habit, consistency is key. You can’t expect to sport snatched cheekbones without a bit of effort. Solawave recommends using the device at least three times a week for five minutes per day on clean, moisturized skin; NuFACE encourages using the device for five minutes a day, five days a week for the first six weeks to see optimal results, then two to three times per week to maintain the lift.