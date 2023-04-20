If you’re interested in non-invasive treatments for tighter skin, microcurrent is a stellar option to try—and NuFACE is one of the most reputable brands on the market. While my results are subtle after two weeks, I can certainly notice more definition in my cheekbones and less puffiness overall. My only callouts are that it is quite the investment of both time and money; you only need five minutes per day, but you do need to keep up with it to actually see results.