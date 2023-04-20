I had used the NuFACE on and off before, but admittedly, I hadn’t committed to an everyday routine until now. Yet after just two weeks of consistent use, I definitely notice a more lifted, contoured appearance. See, I’m someone who typically wakes up with super puffy eyes and a swollen jawline—both woes went away immediately after a couple rounds of microcurrent. Better yet, I was waking up less puffy to begin with, I suspect as my facial muscles started toning up.

I oscillated between the app’s Cheek Pop (a four-minute treatment focusing on the cheekbones and jawline) and the longer Pro-Toning Facial (an 11-minute treatment for the neck, cheeks, and forehead) when I had a bit more time to spare. Occasionally I could feel my muscles “jumping” under the microcurrent, but it wasn’t at all painful—more like a slight twitch on my jawline.

Before my chat with Maue, I thought those little zaps and zings meant the treatment was, well, working. I wasn’t wrong, but “Technically that's the microcurrent scattering and bouncing,” she tells me. When that happens, it’s a sign that you need to either apply more activating gel or turn the device down a notch.

“Microcurrent, when used correctly, is supposed to be virtually subsensory,” she explains. A tingle or two is A-OK—especially around the hairline, since baby hairs can act as a conductor, she says—but if it starts feeling strong, your skin likely needs more hydration. After a spritz of the Supercharged IonPlex Facial Mist, the zings instantly went away.

Overall, my before-and-after results might not appear too dramatic to the naked eye, especially compared to the transformation side-by-sides on the brand’s website. But, hey, I’ve only been at it for a couple weeks! (I’ll report back in two months—don’t worry.)

I’m also in my mid 20s and don’t struggle with too many aging concerns yet, so I knew my results would be on the subtler side. That’s why I chose to sculpt my cheeks and jawline more than my forehead and neck, since I tend to get the most puffy in those areas. That said, I noticed the biggest difference in my cheeks: In the photo above, you can see my cheekbone looks way more defined. My partner also commented on how my cheeks looked more chiseled, and I promise it was unprovoked.