Here’s a skin care fact for you: The skin on your neck and chest is some of the most delicate, sensitive, and thinnest areas of the entire body. And thinner areas of skin are almost always the first to show signs of aging. On the neck and chest, this will likely show up as fine lines and crepey skin.

Crepey skin looks, well, like crepe paper: thin and easily wrinkled. It’s caused by collagen loss, dehydration in the epidermis, and free radical damage. You can learn more about crepey skin in our full guide, but as a note: The appearance often appears worse in the colder months. So if you’re starting to notice it a bit more at the moment, it’s likely because of the dry weather.