 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
A Woman Used SPF On Her Face But Not Neck For 40 Years—Her Photo Is Going Viral

A Woman Used SPF On Her Face But Not Neck For 40 Years—Her Photo Is Going Viral

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
The Link Between Vitamin D and Parkinson's

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

September 14, 2022 — 9:02 AM

Ask any derm, and they'll tell you the key to healthy skin aging is preventative care—but sometimes it can be difficult to find the motivation to keep up with those practices, especially if you're not dealing with skin aging concerns at that moment in time. Those hypothetical scenarios can be hard to grasp given that they’re, well, hypothetical. 

Maintaining a healthy skin care routine is great for aging skin, but it won’t go far if you skip the SPF. In fact, there’s now photo evidence that may help motivate you (or those close to you) to keep wearing sunscreen—and not just on your face. 

Why you should wear sunscreen on your face and neck. 

Last year, The Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology released a study that included a photo of a 92-year-old woman who wore sunscreen on her face but not her neck for over 40 years. Over the past week, this photo has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

It’s understandable why this photo is getting so much buzz—the difference between her levels of photoaging (aka physical skin aging) is stark, to say the least. Severe solar damage on the neck resulted in way more wrinkles, more age spots, and looser skin. 

Skin aging differs from person to person, of course, which is why it can be hard to compare two people with different SPF habits side by side. However, this photo provides the perfect example of what skin can look like if you keep up with regular sunscreen application—and if you don’t. 

If you think we're telling you something you already know, that's great! Keep on slathering your SPF and practicing safe sun habits. However, despite reminders to use sunscreen every single day, surveys indicate that only 11% of Americans actually do so. So to sum up: Spread the word.

In case you haven’t heard them before, here are a few basic sun care tips:

  • Don’t use SPF as an excuse to bake in the sun all day long
  • Reapply your SPF every two hours when in the sun
  • Don’t forget lip & scalp sunscreen
  • Reapply your SPF if you’re going in and out of water
  • Pay attention to your moles—and go to the derm if you’re concerned
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

A photo displaying 40 years of sun damage is gaining viral traction, and hopefully sun care knowledge will follow suit. If you’re not familiar with what sun damage looks like, how sunscreen works, or you just want to learn a bit more about safe sun hygiene, check out this breakdown on sun care for more information. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Reviewers Are Ditching Their BB Cream For A Naked Face Thanks To This Product

Hannah Frye
Reviewers Are Ditching Their BB Cream For A Naked Face Thanks To This Product
Home

Get More Life Out Of Your Mattress With These Flippable Models

Brittany Loggins
Get More Life Out Of Your Mattress With These Flippable Models
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form

Sarah Regan
You're Not Reaping All The Benefits Of Ginger Unless You Take It In This Form
Home

Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners

Emma Loewe
Green Thumbs Agree: These Are The 15 Absolute Best Houseplants For Beginners
Functional Food

Study Finds 41 "Powerhouse" Fruits & Veggies — These Shocking Picks Made The Cut

Jamie Schneider
Study Finds 41 "Powerhouse" Fruits & Veggies — These Shocking Picks Made The Cut
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Supplement Helping People Relax After Years Of Stressing

Emma Loewe
The One Supplement Helping People Relax After Years Of Stressing
Integrative Health

A Psychiatrist's Tip For Quickly Falling Back Asleep When You Wake Up At Night

Ellen Vora, M.D.
A Psychiatrist's Tip For Quickly Falling Back Asleep When You Wake Up At Night
Spirituality

How Knowing Your Human Design "Type" Can Help You Reach Your Fullest Potential

Sarah Regan
How Knowing Your Human Design "Type" Can Help You Reach Your Fullest Potential
Beauty

Derms, Plastic Surgeons & Dietitians Call This Supplement A Winner For Dewy Skin

Jamie Schneider
Derms, Plastic Surgeons & Dietitians Call This Supplement A Winner For Dewy Skin
Integrative Health

Sleep Experts Reveal A Huge Red Flag About Melatonin Supplements

Emma Loewe
Sleep Experts Reveal A Huge Red Flag About Melatonin Supplements
Integrative Health

Try One Of These At-Home Fertility Tests To Better Understand Your Hormone Levels

Jamey Powell
Try One Of These At-Home Fertility Tests To Better Understand Your Hormone Levels
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-you-should-wear-spf-on-your-face-neck-to-prevent-photoaging

Your article and new folder have been saved!