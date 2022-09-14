Last year, The Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology released a study that included a photo of a 92-year-old woman who wore sunscreen on her face but not her neck for over 40 years. Over the past week, this photo has gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

It’s understandable why this photo is getting so much buzz—the difference between her levels of photoaging (aka physical skin aging) is stark, to say the least. Severe solar damage on the neck resulted in way more wrinkles, more age spots, and looser skin.

Skin aging differs from person to person, of course, which is why it can be hard to compare two people with different SPF habits side by side. However, this photo provides the perfect example of what skin can look like if you keep up with regular sunscreen application—and if you don’t.

If you think we're telling you something you already know, that's great! Keep on slathering your SPF and practicing safe sun habits. However, despite reminders to use sunscreen every single day, surveys indicate that only 11% of Americans actually do so. So to sum up: Spread the word.

In case you haven’t heard them before, here are a few basic sun care tips: