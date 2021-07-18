13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout

“Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Shawna Jones, PA-C, about how to keep your lips plump and supple. “Look for products that have a physical sunblock [like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide]. Some also contain other moisturizing actives, like hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and smooth the lips."

Good news: Plenty of SPF lip balms fit the bill. Of course, optimal sun care takes more than swiping on a balm—nor does the product give you an excuse to bake under UV rays. But if you’re going to apply SPF to your face, well, it’s best to cover all your bases.

Our picks below are so sensorially appealing (no goopy texture or traditional sunscreen smell), and they don’t skimp on protection.