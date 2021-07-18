13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout
You diligently apply (and reapply) your sunscreen—but how often do you protect your lips? It’s a commonly forgotten area, even though it’s one of the thinnest and most sensitive spots on your face, which makes it pretty susceptible to sun damage. Not only are lip sunburns very much a thing (ouch), but that UV damage can also accelerate lip thinning as you age—the inflammation and oxidative stress can weaken the collagen structure, thus deflating your pout at a quicker rate.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*
“Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Shawna Jones, PA-C, about how to keep your lips plump and supple. “Look for products that have a physical sunblock [like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide]. Some also contain other moisturizing actives, like hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and smooth the lips."
Good news: Plenty of SPF lip balms fit the bill. Of course, optimal sun care takes more than swiping on a balm—nor does the product give you an excuse to bake under UV rays. But if you’re going to apply SPF to your face, well, it’s best to cover all your bases.
Our picks below are so sensorially appealing (no goopy texture or traditional sunscreen smell), and they don’t skimp on protection.
Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai
Shea butter, acai, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E make this one conditioning SPF balm. The payoff is even a bit gloss-like, for the juiciest pout.
PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai, Supergoop! ($9.50)
MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30
For a balm that rivals your favorite lipstick, look no further than this sheer, rosy hue. It’s oh-so creamy, with shea, avocado and olive butters to cushion the lips, and it’s topped with avocado oil for all-day moisture.
Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30, MDSolarSciences ($20)
EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15
This zinc oxide number toes the line between a lip balm and a gloss, perfect for those who want some understated, subtle color. Plus, shea butter and bayberry fruit wax offer a velvety texture that glides on effortlessly.
Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15, EleVen by Venus Williams ($19)
Suntegrity Mineral Sunscreen Lip Gloss SPF 25
Or, you can opt for a full-on SPF gloss. Yes, mineral sunscreen lip glosses are a thing! This one is brimming with lip-softening ingredients, like castor oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, and it comes in 10 gorgeous shades. Bonus tip: Tap it on your cheeks for a subtle, creamy SPF blush.
Mineral Sunscreen Lip Gloss SPF 25, Suntegrity ($26)
Eminence Organics Rosehip Lemongrass Lip Balm SPF 15
With rosehip oil, olive oil, lemongrass, and lavender, this balm feels and smells like a vacation. Not only does it protect against harmful UV rays, but it also soothes your lips—and your senses.
Rosehip Lemongrass Lip Balm SPF 15, Eminence Organics ($28)
COOLA Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30
This number calls on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for optimal sun protection, as well as cupuaçu butter, mongongo oil, coconut oil, and shea butter to heal and soften any cracks and flakes. Not to mention the juicy-red tint: This lippie is a triple threat.
Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30, COOLA ($18)
Thrive Causemetics Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24
A non-sticky lip balm that’s chock-full of antioxidants: Namely, pomegranate and panthenol, as well as a host of nutrient-rich butters and oils. The texture is so divine, you can even layer it under your favorite lip color as a protective primer.
Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24, Thrive Causemetics ($18)
fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15
There’s a reason this clear balm has reached cult status: It moisturizes a chapped pout with jojoba oil, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, and meadowfoam seed oil, and it melts into your lips like butter.
Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15, fresh ($24)
Burt's Bees 100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm
This zinc oxide lip balm glides on clear (no dreaded white cast!), dries down matte, and conditions with olive oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil. It also comes in a handy pack of two, so you’ll have protection wherever you go.
100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm, Burt's Bees ($7.08)
Juice Beauty Lip Trio SPF 8 Lip Moisturizers
A lip color for multiple moods (pink, berry, and clear), this set of three will level up your makeup bag. It’s formulated with 100% natural ingredients, including mango and passionfruit essences that make it smell like a tropical dream.
Lip Trio SPF 8 Lip Moisturizers, Juice Beauty ($10)
Raw Elements Organic Lip Rescue Zinc Oxide SPF 30+
With this balm, non-nano zinc oxide protects the pout, while green and black tea extracts deliver valuable antioxidants. As for the velvety texture, you can thank hemp seed oil, mango butter, and cocoa butter (paired with coffee bean extract, that’s what gives it a chocolate-mocha scent).
Organic Lip Rescue Zinc Oxide SPF 30+, Raw Elements ($7.89)
Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm
Simple, clean, and classic, this SPF 30 balm is a bag staple. It’s clear, untinted payoff is fit for any occasion, and it’s laundry list of butters and oils (almond oil, argan oil, and shea butter, to name a select few) make it deliciously creamy.
SPF 30 Lip Balm, Salt & Stone ($7)
Hurraw! Sun Lip Balm SPF 15
You should regularly reapply your lip balm (the same two-hour rule applies—you may even want to glide on more often if you frequently lick your lips), but the thick and creamy texture gives this option a bit more staying power. The scent is akin to an orange creamsicle: tangerine notes with a hint of vanilla.
Sun Lip Balm SPF 15, Hurraw! ($5)