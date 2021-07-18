mindbodygreen

Beauty
13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout

13 Lip Balms With SPF To Protect Your Lips & Heal A Chapped Pout

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Young Womanl applying lip balm

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 18, 2021 — 13:04 PM

You diligently apply (and reapply) your sunscreen—but how often do you protect your lips? It’s a commonly forgotten area, even though it’s one of the thinnest and most sensitive spots on your face, which makes it pretty susceptible to sun damage. Not only are lip sunburns very much a thing (ouch), but that UV damage can also accelerate lip thinning as you age—the inflammation and oxidative stress can weaken the collagen structure, thus deflating your pout at a quicker rate.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+

“Protecting your lips from the sun is just as important as protecting your face,” says aesthetic nurse practitioner Shawna Jones, PA-C, about how to keep your lips plump and supple. “Look for products that have a physical sunblock [like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide]. Some also contain other moisturizing actives, like hyaluronic acid, to hydrate and smooth the lips." 

Good news: Plenty of SPF lip balms fit the bill. Of course, optimal sun care takes more than swiping on a balm—nor does the product give you an excuse to bake under UV rays. But if you’re going to apply SPF to your face, well, it’s best to cover all your bases. 

Our picks below are so sensorially appealing (no goopy texture or traditional sunscreen smell), and they don’t skimp on protection.

Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai

Shea butter, acai, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E make this one conditioning SPF balm. The payoff is even a bit gloss-like, for the juiciest pout.  

PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai, Supergoop! ($9.50)

PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30 with Acai
Supergoop!

MDSolarSciences Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30

For a balm that rivals your favorite lipstick, look no further than this sheer, rosy hue. It’s oh-so creamy, with shea, avocado and olive butters to cushion the lips, and it’s topped with avocado oil for all-day moisture. 

Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30, MDSolarSciences ($20)

Hydrating Sheer Lip Balm SPF 30
MDSolarSciences

EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15

This zinc oxide number toes the line between a lip balm and a gloss, perfect for those who want some understated, subtle color. Plus, shea butter and bayberry fruit wax offer a velvety texture that glides on effortlessly. 

Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15, EleVen by Venus Williams ($19)

Perfect Form Lip Balm SPF 15
EleVen by Venus Williams

Suntegrity Mineral Sunscreen Lip Gloss SPF 25

Or, you can opt for a full-on SPF gloss. Yes, mineral sunscreen lip glosses are a thing! This one is brimming with lip-softening ingredients, like castor oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, and it comes in 10 gorgeous shades. Bonus tip: Tap it on your cheeks for a subtle, creamy SPF blush. 

Mineral Sunscreen Lip Gloss SPF 25, Suntegrity ($26)

Mineral Sunscreen Lip Gloss SPF 25
Suntegrity

Eminence Organics Rosehip Lemongrass Lip Balm SPF 15

With rosehip oil, olive oil, lemongrass, and lavender, this balm feels and smells like a vacation. Not only does it protect against harmful UV rays, but it also soothes your lips—and your senses. 

Rosehip Lemongrass Lip Balm SPF 15, Eminence Organics ($28)

Rosehip Lemongrass Lip Balm SPF 15
Eminence Organics

COOLA Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30

This number calls on zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for optimal sun protection, as well as cupuaçu butter, mongongo oil, coconut oil, and shea butter to heal and soften any cracks and flakes. Not to mention the juicy-red tint: This lippie is a triple threat. 

Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30, COOLA ($18)

Mineral Liplux Organic Tinted Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 30
COOLA

Thrive Causemetics Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24

A non-sticky lip balm that’s chock-full of antioxidants: Namely, pomegranate and panthenol, as well as a host of nutrient-rich butters and oils. The texture is so divine, you can even layer it under your favorite lip color as a protective primer.  

Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24, Thrive Causemetics ($18)

Sunproof Intensive Lip Balm SPF 24
Thrive Causemetics

fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15

There’s a reason this clear balm has reached cult status: It moisturizes a chapped pout with jojoba oil, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, and meadowfoam seed oil, and it melts into your lips like butter. 

Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15, fresh ($24)

Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15
fresh

Burt's Bees 100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm

This zinc oxide lip balm glides on clear (no dreaded white cast!), dries down matte, and conditions with olive oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil. It also comes in a handy pack of two, so you’ll have protection wherever you go. 

100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm, Burt's Bees ($7.08)

100% Natural All-Weather SPF15 Moisturizing Lip Balm
Burt's Bees

Juice Beauty Lip Trio SPF 8 Lip Moisturizers

A lip color for multiple moods (pink, berry, and clear), this set of three will level up your makeup bag. It’s formulated with 100% natural ingredients, including mango and passionfruit essences that make it smell like a tropical dream. 

Lip Trio SPF 8 Lip Moisturizers, Juice Beauty ($10)

Lip Trio SPF 8 Lip Moisturizers
Juice Beauty

Raw Elements Organic Lip Rescue Zinc Oxide SPF 30+

With this balm, non-nano zinc oxide protects the pout, while green and black tea extracts deliver valuable antioxidants. As for the velvety texture, you can thank hemp seed oil, mango butter, and cocoa butter (paired with coffee bean extract, that’s what gives it a chocolate-mocha scent). 

Organic Lip Rescue Zinc Oxide SPF 30+, Raw Elements ($7.89)

Organic Lip Rescue Zinc Oxide SPF 30+
Raw Elements

Salt & Stone SPF 30 Lip Balm

Simple, clean, and classic, this SPF 30 balm is a bag staple. It’s clear, untinted payoff is fit for any occasion, and it’s laundry list of butters and oils (almond oil, argan oil, and shea butter, to name a select few) make it deliciously creamy. 

SPF 30 Lip Balm, Salt & Stone ($7)

SPF 30 Lip Balm
Salt & Stone

Hurraw! Sun Lip Balm SPF 15

You should regularly reapply your lip balm (the same two-hour rule applies—you may even want to glide on more often if you frequently lick your lips), but the thick and creamy texture gives this option a bit more staying power. The scent is akin to an orange creamsicle: tangerine notes with a hint of vanilla. 

Sun Lip Balm SPF 15, Hurraw! ($5)

Sun Lip Balm SPF 15
Hurraw!
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

7 Public Figures On The Hair Care Choices That Make Them Feel Powerfu

Navaz Batliwalla
7 Public Figures On The Hair Care Choices That Make Them Feel Powerfu
Beauty

Time To Unwind: The 11 Best Natural & Organic Massage Oils We've Ever Tried

Alexandra Engler
Time To Unwind: The 11 Best Natural & Organic Massage Oils We've Ever Tried
Recipes

These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient

Eliza Sullivan
These 8 Summer Recipes All Feature A Cooling, Hydrating Ingredient
Personal Growth

The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now

Tia Graham
The Great Resignation: 4 Ways To Combat Burnout In The Workplace Right Now
Beauty

The Surprising Place To Gua Sha If You Have Forehead Lines

Alexandra Engler
The Surprising Place To Gua Sha If You Have Forehead Lines
Integrative Health

This Is What Your Brain Actually Does While You Sleep, According To Research

Sarah Regan
This Is What Your Brain Actually Does While You Sleep, According To Research
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

Does Running Hurt Your Knees? Try These 5 Types Of Cardio Exercise Instead

Abby Moore
Does Running Hurt Your Knees? Try These 5 Types Of Cardio Exercise Instead
Integrative Health

Sweet Dreams Ahead: The 18 Best Sleep Supplements Of 2021*

Emma Loewe
Sweet Dreams Ahead: The 18 Best Sleep Supplements Of 2021*
Personal Growth

Are You Ready To Live Alone? What To Consider + How To Thrive

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
Are You Ready To Live Alone? What To Consider + How To Thrive
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The Planet Of Beauty & Romance Will Shake Things Up This Week

The AstroTwins
Astrologers Say The Planet Of Beauty & Romance Will Shake Things Up This Week
Integrative Health

The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)

Sarah Regan
The Best Drinks To Sip Before Bed For Stellar Sleep (Nope, Not Water)
Healthy Weight

I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
I'm A Functional MD & These Are The Best Ways To Lose Water Weight
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/spf-lip-balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!